Browns’ Myles Garrett Fires 1-Liner on Steelers Signing Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will start a new quarterback in Week 1 for the fifth straight season in 2025. It sounds like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett prefers it that way.

Not because the turnover indicates quarterback instability for one of Cleveland’s biggest rivals, but because Garrett will have an opportunity to sack another different Steelers quarterback.

That’s what the six-time All-Pro implied to the media Tuesday when asked about his reaction to the Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard,” said Garrett with a smile, via NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

The NFL Network personality added context with another tweet, showing the graveyard decorations Garrett sets up in front of his house every Halloween season. The tombstones are of quarterbacks he has sacked in his career.

Against the Steelers, Garrett has sacked Ben Roethlisberger, Kenny Pickett, and Russell Wilson. Garrett has never sacked Rodgers.

Myles Garrett-Aaron Rodgers Week 6 2025 Matchup

In light of Garrett’s comment, the Steelers-Browns first matchup of the 2025 season will come at a perfect time for the Cleveland defensive end.

The two midwest rivals will renew their hatred in Pittsburgh during Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET on Oct. 12.

That’s ideal time for Garrett because it will be Halloween season. In previous years, Garrett has shown up to games dressed up as the grim reaper to continue playing up his “graveyard” theme.

Garrett has been one of the best in the NFL at “killing” quarterbacks in recent years.

Garrett somewhat controversially, at least from Steelers fans’ perspective, won the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award instead of T.J. Watt. But even Pittsburgh fans have a hard time denying Garrett’s greatness.

He’s made first-team All-Pro four of the last five years. During the lone year he didn’t, Garrett made second-team All-Pro.

Garrett has reached double-digit sacks in seven consecutive seasons. In 2025, he had 14 sacks with a league-high 22 tackles for loss.

Rodgers Likely to Add to QB Sacks Record

The Steelers hope their developing offensive line does a better job containing Garrett than last season. In two games versus the Steelers during 2024, Garrett had four sacks.

But regardless of how much improvement the Steelers offensive line shows, Rodgers seems likely to add to his quarterback sacks record.

Rodgers’ broke Fran Tarkenton’s record for most sacks taken by a quarterback in NFL history last year. In 17 games, Rodgers had 40 sacks with the New York Jets during 2024.

That was Rodgers’ most sacks in a single season since 2018. Rodgers has led the league twice in that category — 2009 with 50 and 2012 with 51.

Rodgers’ 571 sacks in his career is one more than Tarkenton.

Ironically, the only active quarterback close to Rodgers on the list is former Steelers signal-caller, Russell Wilson, who has 560 career sacks.

Roethlisberger retired second on the quarterbacks sacks list with 554. But last year, Rodgers and Wilson each passed “Big Ben” on the list. Tom Brady also surpassed Roethlisberger’s sack total during his final season.

Rodgers has averaged 39 sacks per 17 games throughout his 20-year career. The Steelers yielded 49 sacks during the 2024 regular season.