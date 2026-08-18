National Analyst Shares Why Roman Wilson is Player to Watch in Steelers’ Offense

With expectations high about the potential for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense under Mike McCarthy, it’s possible that progression could be most evident in a major step forward from a young wide receiver takes in 2026. That’s especially a sentiment shared by most who attended or covered Steelers’ training camp.

National NFL analyst Albert Breer echoed that belief during his recent trip to Latrobe, Pa. Believing Wilson has shown the ability to play all three wide receiver positions, Breer detailed why he believes the 25-year-old can become a premiere offensive weapon.

“It’s a big deal in McCarthy’s offense. He’s running routes with confidence, burst and an ability to separate,” said Breer as part of his recap from his trip to watch Pittsburgh prepare for the fall.

Most importantly and leading to what Breer noticed as the Steelers’ wrapped up training camp, Wilson has developed a clear chemistry with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

And even though Rodgers only plans to be around for one more season, that a leap with a future Hall of Famer will provide Wilson with the necessary tools to have success with who ever is under center in the future as well.

It’s also fair to say that Wilson, who caught a pass for seven yards in Pittsburgh’s preseason win over the Green Bay Packers, has already shown some signs of his untapped potential. An injury at the start of his career after being drafted in the third round in 2024 has Wilson with only 14 games and four starts under his belt so far. But in those 14 games, Wilson 12 receptions for 166 yards for an average of 13.8 yards per catch.