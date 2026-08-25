New Revelation From Practice Reveals Status of Steelers’ Young Safety

Two days before the Steelers close out the preseason in Buffalo against the Bills, a development at practice may reveal the availability of a young safety. Sebastian Castro was spotted wearing a boot on his leg during practice on Tuesday, per a report from the Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

While there’s no official word on his injury or the extent of it, a player wearing a boot a couple days before a game doesn’t bode well for his prospects to play.

And the timing is also poor for the 25-year-old trying to make Pittsburgh’s main roster after failing to do so multiple times in the recent past.

Castro first signed with the Steelers in late April, 2025 as an undrafted free agent after a long college career in the Big Ten at Iowa. He was then waived on August 26th of that year as among the final cuts ahead of the regular season one year ago.

Following a brief sting on the Steelers’ practice squad, Castro was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 30. His time with Tampa Bay didn’t last much longer though – he played in only one game, recording one lone tackle before being released less than two weeks from his signing on Nov. 8.

Still interested in trying to figure out a place for Castro, Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh staff brought him back into the fold a couple day later. He then appeared in eight games, registering two total tackles, one credited as solo and one via an assist with the Steelers throughout the rest of the 2026 season.

Now fast forward to the present day as Castro hopes to impress Mike McCarthy and the new staff in Pittsburgh, looking to hear a more pleasant conversation at the conclusion of training camp and the preseason. However, this latest setback could derail that possibility or force him to start the year behind due to an injury.

With or without Castro, the Steelers will finish the preseason on Thursday night from Buffalo, with kickoff set for 7:00 pm ET.