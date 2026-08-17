Steelers Get Concerning News Update On First Round Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely have to wait another week to see first-round pick Max Iheanachor on the field after a recent injury news update heading into Week 2 of the NFL preseason schedule.

“I don’t see him playing this week,” head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters, including Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Iheanachor is dealing with an upper body injury. The offensive tackle was knocked out of practice on Thursday, August 6. He’s been limited to individual drills since then.

“If he can get in there Wednesday, we’ll see what happens,” McCarthy said. The Steelers will play the New York Jets on Friday, August 21, in their second matchup of the preseason.

The Steelers news comes after a dominant 28-9 win over the Green Bay Packers in the first exhibition of the preseason slate. The trio of Drew Allar, Mason Rudolph, and Will Howard combined to go 27-for-33 for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Pittsburgh currently has Dylan Cook atop the depth chart at right tackle with Iheanachor ailing. Former starter Broderick Jones is backing up Troy Fautanu on the left side.

Pittsburgh Steelers News Update: Max Iheanachor Trending Toward Missing Second Preseason Game

The Steelers spent the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Iheanachor. The 22-year-old spent three seasons in college at Arizona State. Iheanachor was the fifth tackle taken in the first round. Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa both went among the first 10 picks, to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, respectively. The Detroit Lions took Blake Miller, and the Carolina Panthers selected Monroe Feeling, a few spots ahead of where the Steelers landed Iheanachor.

Given his limited time in college, Iheanachor was among the longer-term projects in the draft. He joins an offensive line with multiple recent high-end picks, including Fautanu and center Zach Frazier. Pittsburgh also took guard Gennings Dunker in the third round out of Iowa. The draft capital helps flesh out a unit that struggled at times to protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers last season.

Who Will Start on the Steelers’ Offensive Line?

Training camp and preseason reps are of utmost importance for rookies. It’s the time for young players to get acclimated to the pro game. Iheanachor in particular was a player who could’ve benefitted from an extended look before the games started to count. Unfortunately, he’s missed a week and a half with the injury. If he does end up missing the Jets game, he’ll only have one more chance to suit up in the preseason.

Cook made the first five starts of his pro career last season. He has the inside track on the starting gig at right tackle. Veteran Spencer Anderson should start alongside Cook at right guard. Fautanu and Mason McCormick are locks on the left side, with Frazier in the middle.