NFL Announces Steelers’ T.J. Watt News Ahead of Week 2 Against Patriots

Super-star linebacker T.J. Watt earned individual recognition for his monster performance in the Steelers‘ Week 1 win.

T.J. Watt Named the AFC Player of the Week

Making history in the midst of securing the victory with a game-sealing pick-6, Watt was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Pittsburgh defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-13 thanks in large part to Watt’s play.

Watt Made NFL History While Making a Big Play in the Steelers’ Win

Watt kicked off his 2026 season in style, further cementing his place among the league’s all-time greats. On Sunday, he joined Julius Peppers as the only two players to ever reach 100 career sacks and 10 interceptions. Watt now has 358 tackles, 139 tackles for a loss, 117 sacks and 10 interceptions as he’s one game into his 10th NFL season.

Watt’s latest interception came at the start of the fourth quarter with his team only clinging to a 13-10 lead. He read Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush’s eyes perfectly and jumped in front of the route. And after grabbing the football, Watt was able to stay upright and keep return the play all the way to the house for a defensive touchdown.

Watt Just Needs Playoff Success to Complete His Resume

An eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, Watt’s most recent accomplishment further solidify his eventual place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He even has a Defensive Player of the Year Award to his name, registering 22.5 sacks in 2021, which set the NFL’s single-season record at the time – Myles Garrett surpassed the mark with 23 last season in his final year with the Browns.

But despite his individual success and accolades, Watt is still in search of the first playoff victory of his career. At least, the Steelers 1-0 start to the 2026 season is the best way to begin another campaign to pursue that goal.

With the win and award in hand, Watt and the Steelers will now turn the page to Week 2, as they travel to New England to take on the 0-1 Patriots. While it may difficult for Watt to top his season opening game, the way new head coach Mike McCarthy is using his veteran defensive players may help maximize his impact when on the field.