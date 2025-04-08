Versatile DB, Highly Productive College Pass Rusher Visit Steelers: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have continued to play host to draft prospects this week. On Tuesday, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo reported the Steelers invited SMU edge rusher Elijah Roberts and Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos for a visit to the team’s facilities.

The Steelers hosted Roberts and Amos a day after the team had Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer and Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten in for visits.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote positive things about both Amos and Roberts in each player’s scouting report. Zierlein was particularly complementary of the Ole Miss defensive back.

“Long press cornerback who proved he could make the jump from the Sun Belt to the SEC without a hitch,” Zierlein wrote. “Amos can disrupt the release and plays with good short-area movement in man coverage.

“He can play in multiple coverage but is most consistent in zone. Amos needs to ramp up his run support and trust his eyes in space, but he has the goods to become a solid starting outside corner.”

Zierlein wasn’t nearly as high on Roberts, but the SMU edge rusher was highly productive during his five-year college career.

Over the past two seasons at SMU, Roberts posted 17.5 sacks with 24 tackles for loss and 72 combined tackles overall.

Ole Miss DB Trey Amos Visits Steelers

Once again, the Steelers dipped into the veteran cornerback well to improve their secondary this offseason. The team signed Darius Slay to replace Donte Jackson in NFL free agency.

Slay is projected to start opposite Joey Porter Jr. in 2025.

That will likely prevent the Steelers from targeting a cornerback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But a Day 2 selection to boost the secondary and give the team another potential long-term solution at cornerback is a possibility.

According to ESPN’s big board, Amos is the sixth-best cornerback and No. 37 overall prospect in the 2025 draft class. Bleacher Report’s latest big board has Amos ranked No. 44 overall.

If Amos is a top 50 selection, it’s unlikely he will land with the Steelers because Pittsburgh doesn’t have a second-round choice. But whether the Steelers see Amos as a first-round possibility or a potential trade up/trade back target, the team is clearly doing its due diligence on the cornerback.

Amos posted 13 pass defenses and three interceptions during his first season with Ole Miss last fall. The cornerback played for Alabama in 2023 after transferring from the Sun Belt Conference.

In five college seasons, he had 31 pass defenses and four interceptions in 61 games.

Steelers Host SMU’s Elijah Roberts

While the Steelers don’t have a second-round pick, they do have a selection in each round after the second. That should give the team more flexibility to target needs late on Day 2 and Day 3.

Roberts is firmly a potential Day 3 prospect. ESPN’s big board ranked him the No. 177 overall player in the class.

Zierlein, though, argued Roberts has a low ceiling as a career backup or special teams player.

“The production could earn him an opportunity, but it might not be translatable as a base defensive end in the pros,” wrote Zierlein.

Since the team has great depth along the edge, though, Roberts wouldn’t have to play immediately in Pittsburgh. It’s possible the Steelers see Roberts as a developmental prospect.

As for Pittsburgh’s visitors Monday, like Roberts, Tuten is projected to be a Day 3 selection. Based on his ranking on ESPN’s big board, Farmer could be a mid-Day 2 pick.