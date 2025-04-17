Powerful, Versatile Defensive Lineman ‘Clear Favorite’ for Steelers in 1st Round: Report

Quarterbacks and where the Pittsburgh Steelers could draft one has dominated a lot of the 2025 Draft conversation around the team. But 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi reported Wednesday if things go according to plan, the Steelers will address their defensive line with Oregon’s Derrick Harmon in the first round next week.

“Source: Derrick Harmon has emerged as the ‘clear favorite’ to be the Steelers 1st round pick,” Fillipponi wrote. “Quote: ‘he’s the total package.’

“Art Rooney II has been very vocal about Steelers addressing d-line. Something that didn’t happen in free agency.”

Source: Derrick Harmon has emerged as the “clear favorite” to be the Steelers 1st round pick. Quote: “he’s the total package.” Art Rooney II has been very vocal about Steelers addressing d-line. Something that didn’t happen in free agency. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/KduIfelAip — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 16, 2025

ESPN’s consensus big board has Harmon ranked as the second-best defensive lineman in the 2025 draft class.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein raved about Harmon’s size and versatility.

“Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task,” Zierlein wrote. “Harmon is wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack.

“He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins.”

Steelers Planning to Address Defensive Line?

The Steelers made significant draft investments in their offensive line during the past two drafts. The organization, though, is long overdue for an early draft defensive line addition.

In 2023, the Steelers drafted defensive lineman Keeanu Benton with their second second-round pick at No. 49 overall. But that’s the only defensive lineman the Steelers have drafted in the first two rounds of the draft over the last 10 years.

The last time Pittsburgh selected a defensive lineman in the first round was Cameron Heyward in 2011.

Harmon’s versatility and toughness could make him a perfect fit along the Steelers defensive line. ESPN’s big board ranked the Oregon product the No. 23 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

“Harmon stacks blockers and sheds them in time to make plays on the ball,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote. “He’s an effective hand fighter and can win clean.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah also placed Harmon at No. 23 on his newest big board on April 2.

“Harmon is a quick, disruptive defensive tackle with excellent instincts,” Jeremiah wrote. “As a pass rusher, he has quick hands to knock away the punch of opposing linemen. He also has a club/rip move that helps him collect early wins. He flashes an occasional bull rush, but I’d like to see more of it because it’s effective.

“Against the run, he’s very aware and avoids getting displaced by down blocks. He can anchor down versus double-teams and he excels at shooting gaps to disrupt and redirect runners.

“Overall, Harmon has a great feel for the game and can create a lot of havoc despite lacking an elite trait.”

Steelers Defensive Line Depth Entering 2025 NFL Draft

As Fillipponi mentioned, the Steelers didn’t make a significant addition to their defensive line in NFL free agency. But the team did allow veteran Larry Ogunjobi to leave to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

Long before that departure, though, Steelers insiders such as The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac have been calling for the team to target a stud defensive line prospect.

Heyward has been like fine wine in his career, arguably improving every season he’s been healthy. But the veteran will turn 36 years old in May.

After signing T.J. Watt to a contract extension, finding an eventual replacement for Heyward should be Pittsburgh’s top long-term defensive priority.

Even with Heyward still dominating, the Steelers could use more depth along their defensive front in 2025. Former fifth-round pick Isaiahh Loudermilk, who has never played at least 30% of the team’s defensive snaps in a season, is due for a lot more playing time because of Ogunjobi’s departure.

Montravius Adams is another defensive line candidate who could start alongside Heyward and Benton. Adams and Loudermilk have combined to start 30 games in their careers.

In a perfect world, DeMarvin Leal will finally develop and take on a bigger role in 2025. But Leal has not lived up to his third-round hype since arriving with the team three years ago.

Entering the draft, the Steelers also have defensive linemen Esezi Otomewo, Domenique Davis, Daniel Ekuale, Logan Lee, Dean Lowry, and Jacob Slade on the roster.