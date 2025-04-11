Steelers Host Edge Prospect With ‘Untapped Upside’: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued to host pre-draft visitors Friday. The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported the latest visitors for the Steelers included Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart.

Although he didn’t produce a lot of sacks in college, Stewart is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft because of his high ceiling.

“Stewart is carved from granite, possessing a rare blend of traits, explosiveness and untapped upside,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “While the boom-or-bust label might be in play, it feels like a matter of time before it all starts to click at a high level.

The Steelers also hosted Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens and SMU defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte on Friday according to DeFabo.

The Steelers have invited several running backs and defensive tackles to the team facility for pre-draft visits this spring. Interestingly, though, the Steelers have not hosted any other edge rushing prospects besides Stewart.

Stewart is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2025 draft class.

Mock draft experts have ranked Stewart highly despite a lack of college production. Stewart never had more than 1.5 sacks or six tackles for loss in a single season at Texas A&M.

If Stewart falls on draft day, that lack of college production will likely be the reason.

Stewart being available when the Steelers pick in the first round, though, doesn’t necessarily mean he will have fallen. The ESPN big board ranked the Aggies edge rusher No. 20 overall.

“He is a physical and explosive player who gets off the ball well, shoots his hands and uses his long arms to press blockers off his frame. Stewart chases with great effort and flashes excellent closing speed,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote. “He overpowers pass blockers and is flexible enough to bend at the top of his rush.

“He had an outstanding combine workout — he had the best broad jump (10-foot-11) and second-best vertical jump (40 inches) out of all the edge defenders. His 1.58 second 10-yard split ranked third and his 4.59 second 40-yard dash was fourth at his position. Those results back up what you see on tape.”

In three college seasons, Stewart posted 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 65 combined tackles overall in 37 games.

Some might link the Steelers doing their homework on Stewart to T.J. Watt’s contract situation. Pundits speculated this week that negotiations for the Steelers and Watt aren’t going well because of a social media post from the All-Pro.

But in all likelihood, the Steelers are just doing their due diligence on Stewart. If they draft him, that doesn’t necessarily mean the team views him as a replacement for Watt.

Steelers Wrapping Up Pre-Draft Visits

Of the 24 pre-draft visits the Steelers held before Friday, 13 of them were with running backs or defensive linemen according to Steelers Depot. Giddens and Harrison-Hunte joined that list.

ESPN’s big board ranked Giddens the No. 9 running back in the 2025 draft class. Bleacher Report’s big board projected the Kansas State back to be a third-round pick.

ESPN ranked Harrison-Hunte as a mid-Day 3 selection.

NFL teams are permitted to host 30 prospects for pre-draft visits each year. Prospects from local schools don’t count toward the total.

The Steelers have three visits remaining with now less than two weeks before the start of the draft. The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will occur on Thursday, April 24.