Steelers Host QB Prospect Compared to Former Top 5 Pick, Ex-Pit Starter: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly haven’t set their eyes away from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But when it comes to scouting signal-caller prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers have left no stone unturned.

FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported Monday the Steelers were hosting Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord for a visit. McCord led the Orange to a 10-3 record in his lone season with the program.

“Kyle McCord, who led the nation in passing last season, has acquitted himself well throughout the draft process with a series of good interviews and impressive on-the-board work,” tweeted Schultz.

The FOX Sports insider also reported that McCord was set to visit the New York Giants on Tuesday.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein labeled McCord a third or fourth-round pick. But interestingly, Zierlein compared McCord’s playing style to former No. 2 overall selection Mitch Trubisky.

“Pocket passer with good size who played in a high-volume, pro-passing scheme that should give him a head start as a pro. McCord was too inconsistent at Ohio State, relative to the talent around him, but he proved to be confident and productive last season at Syracuse without that same level of supporting talent,” Zierlein wrote. “His fundamentals are usually solid, and he plays with adequate poise in the face of pressure. He has enough arm to make window throws and push the ball around the field.

“McCord seeks to attack coverages vertically instead of operating as a ‘Checkdown Charlie.’ While he can hit chunk throws, his decision-making and ball placement aren’t always good fits for his gunslinger mentality.

“His mobility inside and outside the pocket is average. McCord has good size, adequate talent and commendable resilience. He could find a home as a backup quarterback with modest upside.”

Trubisky played two seasons with the Steelers, going 2-5 as a starter. The Chicago Bears selected Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Steelers Host QB Kyle McCord

McCord was one of three pre-draft visitors the Steelers hosted Monday. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo reported Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley and Texas running back Jaydon Blue were the other two visitors besides McCord.

McCord is the fourth quarterback in the 2025 draft the Steelers have hosted for a visit this spring. In addition to McCord, the organization has visited with potential first-round picks Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart along with Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.

After three seasons at Ohio State to begin his college career, McCord flourished with the Orange during 2024. McCord posted a nation-high 4,779 passing yards last season. He also had more passing attempts and completions than any other quarterback in the country.

McCord led the ACC with 12 interceptions but also had 34 passing touchdowns along with three rushing scores.

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin in 10 days — on Thursday, April 24. With their three visitors Monday, the Steelers have hosted 29 prospects. Each NFL team is allowed 30 non-local visitors every spring.

Where McCord Could Be Selected in 2025 NFL Draft

Even if the Steelers sign Rodgers, the team drafting a quarterback at No. 21 overall isn’t off the table.

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, the Steelers have experienced a lot of instability behind center. If the organization sees a first-round quarterback available that could be a potential fix to that issue, the Steelers are likely to take a chance on that signal-caller.

But Sanders could be a top five selection, and it’s not clear the Steelers are convinced Dart is worth a first-round pick. Without a second-round pick because of the D.K. Metcalf trade, though, should the Steelers address a different need in the first round, they may have to wait until late on Day 2 to select a quarterback.

McCord is very likely to be available late on Day 2 and perhaps even after that. The Syracuse signal-caller made a jump on Bleacher Report’s latest big board to No. 129 overall. But he remains projected to be a later selection on other big boards.

Pro Football Focus has McCord ranked as the No. 168 overall prospect. ESPN’s board has McCord rated No. 236 overall.

The Steelers have five picks in the final five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the team target McCord with one of those picks if the Steelers haven’t already added a rookie quarterback on Day 1.