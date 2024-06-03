Steelers’ Justin Fields Is ‘a Perfect Fit’ in Arthur Smith’s Offense: Ex-Exec

After three inconsistent seasons in Chicago, quarterback Justin Fields is starting a new chapter with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One former NFL executive said it’s the right move for the young quarterback.

“Arthur Smith’s offense is a perfect fit for Justin Fields,” Randy Mueller said on the June 1 episode of the “The Football GM” podcast. “I think it is outstanding what he’s gonna ask of his quarterback to do that Justin, actually are his strengths. That’s kind of why we said three or four years ago that Atlanta was the perfect place for Justin Fields. It didn’t happen. It didn’t work out, but now it has a chance to happen.”

Mueller has served as a high-ranking executive for several NFL teams, including general manager of the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2001 and the Miami Dolphins from 2005 to 2007. He most recently worked in the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

Arthur Smith & Justin Fields Get Second Chance After Missed Connection

Ahead of the 2021 draft, numerous analysts expected the Atlanta Falcons to draft Fields with the fourth overall pick.

The team had just hired Smith as its head coach.

Instead, the Falcons bypassed Fields to draft tight end Kyle Pitts.

Now, the two get a second chance to connect in Pittsburgh.

Though the starting quarterback job is Russell Wilson’s to lose, Mueller said there will be opportunities for Fields to make an impact.

“When he plays in preseason, that’s the first time I think people are gonna say, ‘Whoa, we gotta find a way to get Justin on the field more.’ The more they do it, the more plays he makes — and this may be fun to watch. Obviously, Russell Wilson comes out of the game if Justin Fields is in it, but I think Justin Fields under the gun will shine. That one may take a little longer to sort out, just because in preseason, you don’t necessarily get to see that. When everybody is firing at all cylinders is when Justin Fields’ athletic ability, which is his strength, is gonna shine.”

Mueller Says Mason Rudolph Caught Steelers’ Attention in Dominant Win over Pitt

The discussion about Fields wasn’t the only Steelers quarterback talk on the June 1 episode of “The Football GM.”

Mueller also gave some insight into what may have drawn former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert to quarterback Mason Rudolph in 2017.

Mueller said he was with Colbert at what was then named Heinz Field on September 16, 2017, to watch the University of Pittsburgh host Oklahoma State. The Cowboys crushed the Panthers 59-21 behind a career performance from Rudolph. He completed 23 passes for 497 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception.

“That day, Mason Rudolph put on a show that, I thought I was watching Warren Moon dropping bombs down smokestacks,” Mueller said. “I mean, he had 300 yards at halftime. This kid was incredible. He was all over the place, and just in our discussions during the day, Kevin Colbert, GM of the Steelers. At the end of the day, I remember getting on the airplane that night thinking, I wonder if the Steelers will be on this guy now because at the time, they were looking. Sure enough, they drafted him in the second round.”

Rudolph played six seasons in Pittsburgh. He entered the 2024 offseason as a free agent and signed with the Tennessee Titans on March 15.