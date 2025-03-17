Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Bolster Depth With Rival’s Versatile Defensive Lineman

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Daniel Ekuale
Getty
The agency that represents defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale announced the veteran has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have found a replacement for Larry Ogunjobi. The president of Team IFA Blake Baratz, who represents veteran defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, announced late on March 16 that Ekuale has agreed to a contract with the Steelers.

Ekuale spent the past four years with the New England Patriots. Prior to that, Ekuale played one season for the Jacksonville Jaguars and one season for the Cleveland Browns.

Ekuale will likely not be a direct replacement for Ogunjobi. But he could provide a similar veteran presence to the Pittsburgh defensive line that Ogunjobi supplied the last few years.

The Steelers released Ogunjobi on the first day of the legal tampering period on March 10 to save $7 million against the salary cap. Pittsburgh was fortunate to make that move when it did. A couple days after signing with the Buffalo Bills, the NFL suspended Ogunjobi six games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Ekuale started 16 games for the Patriots last season. The 31-year-old registered a career-high 52 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss. Ekuale also had three quarterback hits and one sack.

The veteran posted those statistics while playing everywhere along the defensive line.

Steelers Set to Add DT Daniel Ekuale

The Steelers badly need to get younger along their defensive line. Ekuale turned 31 in January, so his signing doesn’t accomplish that goal.

But he will bring experience and versatility as Ogunjobi did and likely at a cheaper price.

Of the 720 defensive line snaps Ekuale had last season, he took 283 of them at defensive tackle or nose tackle according to Pro Football Focus. The other 437 defensive line snaps he had were at one of the end positions.

Ekuale lined up at left end more than he did at right end.

The Steelers moved Ogunjobi around in a similar fashion. Ogunjobi played 254 snaps at left defensive tackle and 247 snaps at left end last season.

According to PFF, Ekuale also had the better season of the two players. Ekuale has earned the best PFF player grades of his career the last two campaigns.

The financial details of Ekuale’s deal with the Steelers is not yet known. But last season, Ekuale had a $1.68 million cap hit. In 2023, the veteran signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract to stay with the Patriots.

So, it’s safe to assume Ekuale will be more affordable than Ogunjobi.

Steelers Defensive Line Depth

Cameron Heyward was arguably Pittsburgh’s best player in 2024. Even with him turning 36 years old, writers such as myself have learned to stop doubting his abilities despite his age.

Having said that, at some point, the Steelers will have to turn to a new leader along the defensive line sooner rather than later.

Keeanu Benton has played well in two seasons with the Steelers. But Pittsburgh needs to draft and develop more defensive linemen.

That doesn’t change with the addition of the former Patriots defensive lineman.

Ekuale will join a Steelers defensive line that includes Heyward and Benton along with Montravius Adams, Dean Lowry, DeMarvin Leal and Logan Lee. The Steelers also have defensive linemen Domenique Davis and Jacob Slade under contract.

Not many mock drafts have the Steelers selecting a defensive lineman in the first round. But it wouldn’t be surprising if the team targets the position group early.

If the Steelers do that, it will have to be in the first or third round. The team traded its second-round choice for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Malik Harrison's headshot M. Harrison
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
DK Metcalf's headshot D. Metcalf
Scott Miller's headshot S. Miller
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Donald Parham's headshot D. Parham
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Mason Rudolph's headshot M. Rudolph
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

Steelers Bolster Depth With Rival’s Versatile Defensive Lineman

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x