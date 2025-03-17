Steelers Bolster Depth With Rival’s Versatile Defensive Lineman

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have found a replacement for Larry Ogunjobi. The president of Team IFA Blake Baratz, who represents veteran defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, announced late on March 16 that Ekuale has agreed to a contract with the Steelers.

Ekuale spent the past four years with the New England Patriots. Prior to that, Ekuale played one season for the Jacksonville Jaguars and one season for the Cleveland Browns.

Ekuale will likely not be a direct replacement for Ogunjobi. But he could provide a similar veteran presence to the Pittsburgh defensive line that Ogunjobi supplied the last few years.

The Steelers released Ogunjobi on the first day of the legal tampering period on March 10 to save $7 million against the salary cap. Pittsburgh was fortunate to make that move when it did. A couple days after signing with the Buffalo Bills, the NFL suspended Ogunjobi six games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Ekuale started 16 games for the Patriots last season. The 31-year-old registered a career-high 52 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss. Ekuale also had three quarterback hits and one sack.

The veteran posted those statistics while playing everywhere along the defensive line.

Steelers Set to Add DT Daniel Ekuale

The Steelers badly need to get younger along their defensive line. Ekuale turned 31 in January, so his signing doesn’t accomplish that goal.

But he will bring experience and versatility as Ogunjobi did and likely at a cheaper price.

Of the 720 defensive line snaps Ekuale had last season, he took 283 of them at defensive tackle or nose tackle according to Pro Football Focus. The other 437 defensive line snaps he had were at one of the end positions.

Ekuale lined up at left end more than he did at right end.

The Steelers moved Ogunjobi around in a similar fashion. Ogunjobi played 254 snaps at left defensive tackle and 247 snaps at left end last season.

According to PFF, Ekuale also had the better season of the two players. Ekuale has earned the best PFF player grades of his career the last two campaigns.

The financial details of Ekuale’s deal with the Steelers is not yet known. But last season, Ekuale had a $1.68 million cap hit. In 2023, the veteran signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract to stay with the Patriots.

So, it’s safe to assume Ekuale will be more affordable than Ogunjobi.

Steelers Defensive Line Depth

Cameron Heyward was arguably Pittsburgh’s best player in 2024. Even with him turning 36 years old, writers such as myself have learned to stop doubting his abilities despite his age.

Having said that, at some point, the Steelers will have to turn to a new leader along the defensive line sooner rather than later.

Keeanu Benton has played well in two seasons with the Steelers. But Pittsburgh needs to draft and develop more defensive linemen.

That doesn’t change with the addition of the former Patriots defensive lineman.

Ekuale will join a Steelers defensive line that includes Heyward and Benton along with Montravius Adams, Dean Lowry, DeMarvin Leal and Logan Lee. The Steelers also have defensive linemen Domenique Davis and Jacob Slade under contract.

Not many mock drafts have the Steelers selecting a defensive lineman in the first round. But it wouldn’t be surprising if the team targets the position group early.

If the Steelers do that, it will have to be in the first or third round. The team traded its second-round choice for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.