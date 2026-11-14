NFL Announces Twist for Steelers-Bengals Week 10 Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers should still fly to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals for their Sunday night affair in Week 10. But the matchup will have a different referee than originally planned.

The league announced side judge Don Willard will serve as the referee for the AFC North clash because of the ground stop that halted flights for hours to begin the weekend.

Willard will be able to get to Cincinnati without air travel. The Steelers-Bengals game will be one of four NFL matchups with a backup referee during Week 10.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted the announcement from the league on his X account Saturday:

“Due to the ongoing nationwide impact to air travel this weekend, the NFL has adjusted its officiating assignments for Week 10 games, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns,” the statement read.

“The changes will necessitate that three back up referees — umpires Barry Anderson and Duane Heydt and side judge Don Willard — will work as referees.”

Steelers-Bengals Get New Referee in Week 10

The Carolina Panthers-New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars-Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins-Indianapolis Colts are the other matchups that will have different referees Sunday because of the air travel chaos around the country this weekend.

“Each of the league’s 17 officiating crews have a backup referee identified, and that individual trains throughout the year to work at the referee position should the need arise,” the statement concluded.

The NFL had Clete Blakeman originally scheduled to be the referee for the Steelers-Bengals matchup Sunday.

It’s difficult to judge how this change might impact the Steelers-Bengals matchup. Blakeman and his crew entered Week 10, though, with the fourth-most penalties in the league this season. So, perhaps without Blakeman, there will be fewer fouls called Sunday night.

But the rest of the officiating crew besides Blakeman will remain the same. It’s that crew that sits ranked fourth in the league with the most fouls called per game.

Incredibly, the Sunday night game will be Willard’s second of the day on November 15. The league revealed in its statement Saturday Willard will also be the referee in the Dolphins-Colts tilt at 1 pm ET.

The backup referee will drive about two hours from Indianapolis to Cincinnati at the conclusion of Dolphins-Colts game.

AFC North Primetime Winner to Take Over First Place

The Steelers routed the Cleveland Browns in their previous game on November 1, winning 27-6. That moved Pittsburgh into first place of the AFC North. To stay there, the Steelers will have to defeat their other Ohio rival in Week 10.

Both the Steelers and Bengals will enter Sunday night with a 6-2 record. Each club has won four straight. The winner of Sunday’s contest (assuming there isn’t a tie) will move into sole possession of first place.

The Steelers already defeated the Bengals 30-27 in Week 3 on September 27. With a win Sunday night, the Steelers would sweep the Bengals this season for the first time since 2023.

The Pittsburgh International Airport announced the FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop Friday night. The Steelers were expected to fly to Cincinnati as scheduled Saturday.