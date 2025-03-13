Steelers Make Surprising First QB Addition of 2025 Offseason: Report

It took until the fourth day of NFL free agency. But the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a quarterback. The quarterback, though, wasn’t Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. It also obviously wasn’t Justin Fields or Sam Darnold, who have already inked deals with other teams, but Mason Rudolph.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on March 13 that the Steelers agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with Rudolph. The contract includes $4.5 million guaranteed.

“Rudolph mulled multiple offers, including a return to the Titans, but was motivated to head back to Pittsburgh,” wrote Garafolo.

Rudolph is returning to Pittsburgh after one season with the Tennessee Titans. He started five games, going 1-4 with Tennessee last year. He completed 64% of his passes for 1,530 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In 2023, Rudolph won three starts with the Steelers, leading them on an improbable three-game winning streak to end the regular season after three consecutive losses to begin December. Behind the three wins, the Steelers earned the final AFC playoff spot with a 10-7 record.

Rudolph is 9-8-1 in his career as a starting NFL quarterback. He went 8-4-1 as a starter in five years with the Steelers.

Steelers Re-Signing Mason Rudolph

Pittsburgh bringing back Rudolph will be a shocker to many fans. But DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Dejan Kovacevic reported on March 11 that the Steelers had reached out to Rudolph to gauge his interest level in returning to the black and gold.

“Plain and simple—Omar Khan did reach out to that side [Rudolph’s camp] and let them know that the Steelers are interested in bringing Mason back,” Kovacevic wrote, via Steelers Wire’s Andrew Vasquez. “Mason is a free agent, obviously not one of the high-profile free agents where he would have been discussed long before this.

“The goal there is to kind of have him in a support role for, in all likelihood, Aaron Rodgers.”

As Kovacevic indicated, the Steelers are likely bringing back Rudolph to serve as a backup next season. If the team gets its wish, Rudolph will be Rodgers’ backup.