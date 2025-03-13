Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Make Surprising First QB Addition of 2025 Offseason: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Mike Tomlin Mason Rudolph
Getty
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph.

It took until the fourth day of NFL free agency. But the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a quarterback. The quarterback, though, wasn’t Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. It also obviously wasn’t Justin Fields or Sam Darnold, who have already inked deals with other teams, but Mason Rudolph.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on March 13 that the Steelers agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with Rudolph. The contract includes $4.5 million guaranteed.

“Rudolph mulled multiple offers, including a return to the Titans, but was motivated to head back to Pittsburgh,” wrote Garafolo.

Rudolph is returning to Pittsburgh after one season with the Tennessee Titans. He started five games, going 1-4 with Tennessee last year. He completed 64% of his passes for 1,530 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In 2023, Rudolph won three starts with the Steelers, leading them on an improbable three-game winning streak to end the regular season after three consecutive losses to begin December. Behind the three wins, the Steelers earned the final AFC playoff spot with a 10-7 record.

Rudolph is 9-8-1 in his career as a starting NFL quarterback. He went 8-4-1 as a starter in five years with the Steelers.

Steelers Re-Signing Mason Rudolph

Pittsburgh bringing back Rudolph will be a shocker to many fans. But DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Dejan Kovacevic reported on March 11 that the Steelers had reached out to Rudolph to gauge his interest level in returning to the black and gold.

“Plain and simple—Omar Khan did reach out to that side [Rudolph’s camp] and let them know that the Steelers are interested in bringing Mason back,” Kovacevic wrote, via Steelers Wire’s Andrew Vasquez. “Mason is a free agent, obviously not one of the high-profile free agents where he would have been discussed long before this.

“The goal there is to kind of have him in a support role for, in all likelihood, Aaron Rodgers.”

As Kovacevic indicated, the Steelers are likely bringing back Rudolph to serve as a backup next season. If the team gets its wish, Rudolph will be Rodgers’ backup.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Malik Harrison's headshot M. Harrison
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
DK Metcalf's headshot D. Metcalf
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Donald Parham's headshot D. Parham
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

Steelers Make Surprising First QB Addition of 2025 Offseason: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x