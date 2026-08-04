NFL Scout Links Pittsburgh Steelers to Potential QB of the Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers have just one season remaining with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading their offense. He has announced very clearly that the 2026 campaign will be his last before retirement.

Assuming Rodgers doesn’t change his mind, the Steelers will need a new starting quarterback in 2027.

Currently, the team has three other quarterbacks on the roster outside of Rodgers. Those signal callers are Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Drew Allar. Could Pittsburgh already have its quarterback of the future in Howard or Allar?

It’s possible that the Steelers have their future planned out already. However, neither Howard or Allar is a sure thing. They may have starting potential, but neither of them has been a clear-cut option for 2027 and beyond.

Keeping that in mind, one NFL scout would like to see Pittsburgh target one specific college quarterback next offseason.

NFL Scout Names Potential Steelers’ QB of the Future

An NFL scout who currently works for an NFC franchise has spoken to Heavy about the Steelers’ quarterback future. He thinks that Notre Dame standout CJ Carr should be watched very closely this season.

“All the talk is about (Arch) Manning, (Julian) Sayin, and (Dante) Moore, but I believe that Notre Dame’s quarterback will be the best in the class,” the scout said.

“He can make all the throws. I look at a team like Pittsburgh and he makes a lot of sense. Carr could step right in to help replace (Aaron) Rodgers and be the long-term guy. If I’m the Steelers, I’m keeping a close eye on him this year.”

The scout also talked briefly about Howard and Allar as potential long-term options in Pittsburgh.

“Both are talented young quarterbacks. I like Allar a bit more than Howard. But I don’t think either one is going to be a franchise caliber quarterback in the NFL.”

Taking a Look at Notre Dame QB CJ Carr

Carr is coming off of a big-time year with the Fighting Irish. During the 2025 season, he completed 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Carr also scored three more touchdowns on the ground.

Sports Illustrated’s Matt De Lima has Carr’s name at the forefront of his list running down the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season.

NFL Draft expert Todd McShay also showered Carr with praise recently.

“He’s the best quarterback (Notre Dame) has had during our lifetime,” McShay said. “I think he has a chance to be absolutely sensational. I think CJ Carr is tracking toward being a legendary Notre Dame quarterback.”

At the end of the day, there is no telling whether or not the Steelers will even have a chance to draft Carr. He could be gone long before they’re on the clock in the 2027 NFL Draft.

But, if he is on the board, Carr could be the guy that takes over as Pittsburgh’s franchise quarterback. He certainly has the potential to be a future superstar playing on Sunday’s.