Proposed Blockbuster Trade Ships Steelers Former 2nd-Round QB

Former second-round quarterback Will Levis competed with Mason Rudolph for the starting Tennessee Titans quarterback job last year. It’s not off the table that they could compete against each other again, but this year, with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At least that’s what Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested when he named five different hypothetical trade packages for Levis on Friday.

Knox proposed the Steelers trade a 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 123 overall) for Levis and a 2025 fifth-round choice (No. 167).

“The Pittsburgh Steelers could also potentially give Levis a starting opportunity in 2025, depending on how things unfold in the coming days,” wrote Knox.

“Pittsburgh has shown interest in 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers but is still waiting on him to make a decision. Unfortunately for the Steelers, Rodgers is still mulling his options.” Knox argued that with Aaron Rodgers still making his choice for the 2025 season, the Steelers could look to add a quarterback in the 2025 draft. But that’s easier said than done for Pittsburgh, which selects at No. 21 overall in the first round and doesn’t possess a second-round pick. “If prospects like Sanders and Dart aren’t available at No. 21, they could view Levis as a viable alternative,” wrote Knox. “Levis’ skill set could mesh with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who found success with dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields early last season. Levis isn’t nearly as dynamic of a runner as Fields is, but he can scramble well enough to keep defenses honest. His arm strength would also allow Pittsburgh to stretch the field with receivers George Pickens and DK Metcalf.” How Will Levis Could Fit With Steelers

As Knox explained, Levis isn’t the same dual-threat quarterback as Justin Fields. But Levis has the ability to move the chains with his legs when needed. He rushed for 183 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, in 12 games last season.

More important, he threw for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Levis averaged 6.9 yards per attempt during 2024.

With the dynamic down-the-field threats the Steelers have in George Pickens and D.K. Metcalf, though, that average would have a chance to go up in 2025.

Levis isn’t an ideal addition for Pittsburgh. He hasn’t lived up to his second-round hype and doesn’t appear suited for a career as a starter.

But if Rodgers doesn’t sign, and the Steelers don’t draft a quarterback, they are almost out of other options. General manager Omar Khan may have to execute some kind of quarterback trade just simply for depth.

Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the only quarterbacks currently on the Steelers roster.

At least with Levis, Pittsburgh would receive a younger quarterback rather than one close to finishing his career like Rodgers or Russell Wilson.

Why Levis Would Be a Tough Sell for Steelers Nation

A Pittsburgh trade for Levis could make sense if the Steelers strikeout with Rodgers and the draft. But that doesn’t mean adding him won’t be a tough sell to the fan base.

If the Steelers trade for Levis, they will have acquired the top two quarterbacks from the worst team in the league last year. The Titans posted a 3-14 record during 2024.

Levis went 2-10 while Rudolph registered a 1-4 record. Levis owns a 5-16 record in his NFL career.

That’s a public relations nightmare. That will especially be the case if a Levis trade comes after Rodgers officials rejects the Steelers.

It’s clear the Steelers want to compete while continuing to search for their future franchise quarterback. That’s why the team has signed Wilson and pursued Rodgers the past two offseason.

A quarterback duo of Levis and Rudolph isn’t one that’s going to bring the Steelers another division title. It’s much more likely the pair position Pittsburgh, like it did with Tennessee, in a spot to draft a quarterback early in the 2026 draft.

Because of Pittsburgh’s quarterback need and Levis’ low price, a trade can’t be ruled out. But the Steelers should have other backup plans besides another Titans quarterback.