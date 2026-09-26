Jon Gruden Sounds Off on Steelers Offensive Line

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have voiced criticism in recent years about the team’s management of the offensive line. Those fans received significant ammunition for that scrutiny ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Super Bowl winning head coach and NFL analyst Jon Gruden ranted about Pittsburgh’s offensive line shuffling in his Steelers-Bengals preview on his Youtube channel.

“The offensive line has been one of the most incredible things that I’ve ever seen this year,” said Gruden. “There has been more movement on this offensive line than any line I’ve ever seen.

“They’re all playing different positions this year. I’m like, ‘Where the hell’s my left tackle? Oh, he’s at right tackle. Where’s my right guard? Oh, he’s over there.’

“A lot of mix-and-match going on, and I think that has a lot to do with the funk that they’re in. I’m just here to wonder, ‘Why?'”

Four of Pittsburgh’s five starters along the offensive line are in new positions this season.

Steelers Receive More Offensive Line Criticism Before Week 3

Getty NFL analyst Jon Gruden criticized all the offensive line shuffling the Pittsburgh Steelers have made during 2026.

Gruden’s game preview was the second time the analyst put the Steelers under fire for their offensive line shuffling.

“I don’t know what they did. They moved their right tackle to left tackle, their right guard to left guard. I don’t know who their right tackle is,” said Gruden on Monday, via Steelers Depot. “They’re struggling to protect, struggling to run the ball.”

Against the New England Patriots in Week 2, the Steelers allowed four sacks and seven quarterback hits. As a result, Aaron Rodgers fumbled twice.

While obviously still a small sample, the Steelers are 29th in rushing yards and 27th in yards per carry after two games as well.

All those signs point to offensive line issues. The four starting linemen potentially underachieving because they’re in new positions also isn’t exactly a new problem for the Steelers.

“Flipping linemen to the other side isn’t unheard of, but completely reorganizing a young offensive line is far less common,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle. Steelers fans have already seen how that can go wrong: Broderick Jones and Kevin Dotson are prime examples of players who moved out of their natural positions and struggled.

Will the Steelers Offensive Line Improve Over 2026 NFL Season?

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu switched to left tackle this season.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy stressed throughout this past week the offensive line needs more time together to build chemistry. McCarthy also indirectly admitted that the current starting five didn’t get enough time in their new positions or together throughout training camp and the preseason.

While that was a mistake, it should give fans hope the Steelers offensive line can improve. However, more change could be coming.

At some point, the Steelers are going to switch to first-round rookie Max Iheanachor at right tackle. It’s really just a matter of when. Furthermore, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported starting right guard Spencer Anderson broke a bone in his right leg during Week 2.

Anderson is not on the team’s Week 3 injury report. But Kaboly reported Thursday the Steelers began working Iheanachor and backup guard Brock Hoffman next to center Zach Frazier at practice. It’s possible Hoffman and Iheanachor could start at right guard and tackle, respectively, as early as Sunday.

Perhaps those changes help. But if the Steelers want to build any offensive line continuity, then they have to settle on one lineup as much as possible.