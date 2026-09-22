Pair of Steelers Defenders Earn High Grades in Important Category

With so much focus on the struggles of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offense, the other side of the ball has two players providing some reason for optimism. T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig actually sit at the top of the NFL when it comes to pass rushers, at least according to PFF.

T.J. Watt is Having a Great Start to the Season

Watt, who made history with his monster performance in the season opener, carries the highest grade of any edge rusher at 91.3. And Herbig, now in the midst of his fourth professional season, sits just a tick behind Watt at 91.1.

While PFF’s grades are just one form of evaluation and can be controversial for some, both player’s individual statistics back up their play, too.

Watt made four tackles and recorded a sack and a half, even as the Steeler fell to the Patriots 20-3 on Sunday. In Week 1, Watt recorded four tackles, two sacks and a game-sealing pick-6 as Pittsburgh kicked off the season with a 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Through two games, Watt has eight tackles, 4.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss.

Herbig is Making a Big Impact Early in 2026

As for Herbig, 24, one of the ascending young members of the Pittsburgh defense, he did his part on Sunday despite the loss. Herbig made seven tackles, good enough for second on the team, and forced a fumble. In two games and one start, Herbig now has nine total tackles and three tackles for a loss on the year so far in 2026.

However, even with the strong play from Watt and Herbig, and even a few others, the defense did allow 20 points and give up 327 yards of offense to New England. But on the other hand, the defense did hold Drake Maye to 191 yards passing, granted gave up 136 yards rushing.

Pittsburgh’s Defense Needs the Offense to Step Up

It’s clear the offense needs to be more explosive and consistent for the Steelers to have a chance to contend, but regardless, Watt, Herbig and company on the defensive side are doing their part and showing their true importance to the team collectively as well.

Up next for Watt and Herbig is to try to cause Joe Burrow fits, as Pittsburgh (1-1) welcomes the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) to Acrisure Stadium for an early-season showdown on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET.