Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Speaks out on Paris Game Amid Growing Protest Concerns

The challenges of playing overseas in a foreign country is becoming commonplace in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their next road game in Paris, France as part of the NFL’s International Series.

With international travel, as much as disrupted sleep schedules are a challenge, so is keeping players and staff safe. Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy answered questions about that with growing concerns around protests in Paris ahead of the team’s trip to France this weekend.

McCarthy tried to normalize the situation the best he could.

“I’m obviously very aware [of security concerns in foreign countries]. That’s part of the normal planning anytime you go abroad,” said McCarthy. “So, that’s no different with this particular opportunity to play in Paris.

“The team is excited about playing over there. We are in contact with the league. We had a Zoom call today with the league office, which is the normal protocol before you go over there. It was with the whole team.

“We feel like we have a really good plan. We’re aware of the situations over there, and have a lot of confidence in our plan.”

Will the NFL Move Steelers-Saints Matchup From France Amid Paris Protests?

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the team’s plan to play in Paris amid growing protest concerns.

Protests have taken place in Paris over the past few days. The protests, which are over the cost of living and school conditions, have turned violent and led to about 2,000 arrests according to The Guardian.

That obviously should have the league’s attention. Calls that the NFL should move the game circulated on X over the weekend with videos from the protests going viral. Steelers fans planning to travel to Paris for the game expressed concerns for their and the team’s safety on social media.

While McCarthy shared the league addressed those concerns in a Zoom call Monday, the Steelers head coach suggested there was no mention about moving the game.

“The league has put out statements on this. We have people over there as we speak,” said McCarthy. “Like I said, we have a plan. I haven’t been part of those discussions.”

While McCarthy said he isn’t part of those conversations, he said part of the Zoom meeting was about the players safety amid the Paris protests. The Steelers head coach described those concerns as conversations that he will continue to have with players throughout the week.

Regardless of protests or not, the NFL should educate players about safety in foreign countries. The Steelers learned first hand about the dangers of international travel.

Former Pittsburgh quarterback Skylar Thompson “got jumped and robbed” during the team’s trip to Dublin last September. Thompson, who was on injured reserve at the time, suffered minor injuries.

Steelers Will Fly to Paris on Thursday Night

Part of the team’s plan is to fly to Paris on Thursday night. The team will take a redeye flight to France, landing in Paris on Friday morning.

“I think just like anything, when the schedule comes out, we’re on a seven-day week flow here,” McCarthy added. “Playing yesterday in Tampa, travel back, that factors into it. We play again seven days later against Cleveland. All those factors go into this.

“We looked at both options and we clearly feel that this one, leaving Thursday, is the best one for us.”

The Steelers-Saints matchup will kick off at 9:30 am ET, which is 2:30 local time in Paris, on Sunday. That’s roughly 54 hours after the team lands in the country.