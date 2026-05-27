Steelers Give Indirect Update on Patrick Queen OTA Attendance

How the quarterbacks are performing is, by far, the biggest storyline of the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason workouts. But there are other things to keep an eye on, including whether or not linebacker Patrick Queen will be in attendance at any point.

The Steelers indicated through a photo on their website Queen was on the practice field to start this week. The team held its first practice of the second week of offseason workouts Tuesday.

The picture of Queen showed the linebacker putting on his helmet while wearing a practice uniform.

Queen is entering his third season with the Steelers, which is also the final year of the original contract he signed with the team in 2024. Queen inked a 3-year, $41 million deal in March 2024.

Steelers’ Patrick Queen Entering 2026 on Expiring Contract

High-profiled starters rarely go into the final year of their contracts. They typically get extensions before that happens. If they don’t, then they often will sit out practices in the offseason and training camp as a negotiating tactic.

Pittsburgh’s workouts this week are considered voluntary. Queen could miss them without it being a very big deal.

But it’s a great sign for the Steelers the linebacker was on the practice field Tuesday. That’s a pretty strong indication that Queen will be with the team when the practices become mandatory.

Queen’s 2026 base salary will be $10.83 million. He also received a $2.5 million roster bonus for the upcoming season in March.

The linebacker’s cap hit will be about $17.19 million during the 2026 season.

Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders reported Queen’s practice Tuesday was the first time he participated in offseason workouts this offseason. He didn’t participate in any of the team’s workout last week. The Steelers held three practice days on May 18 and May 20-21.

The reasoning for Queen’s absence was not explained.

“Queen did not take part in the practices during the first week of OTAs that were open to the media, and with the Steelers’ starting inside linebacker entering a contract year, it was unclear at first as to whether Queen’s absence was due to a contract dispute or simply a veteran player skipping the first week of OTAs, as several did,” wrote Saunders.

Expectations for Queen in 2026

As previously stated, high-profiled starters don’t usually enter contract years. It’s debatable, though, if Queen is still a “high-profiled” starter.

He’s provided a bit of a mixed bag during his Steelers tenure. Queen made the Pro Bowl during his first season in 2024, but most analysts didn’t see him as the same defensive playmaker he was during his final campaign with the Baltimore Ravens.

During 2023, Queen posted a career-high 133 combined tackles and made second-team All-Pro in Baltimore.

Then last season, Queen didn’t earn another Pro Bowl nomination.

There’s been quite a bit of speculation about the linebacker’s future in Pittsburgh the past couple months. That speculation included trade rumors, most notably to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac squashed that possibility as just a rumor. Dulac reported the Steelers are pleased with Queen.

That doesn’t mean, though, the Steelers are prepared to offer the linebacker a new deal before the regular season.

Queen’s attendance through the summer will remain something to keep an eye on with the Steelers. But it wouldn’t be surprising if he has to play well in 2026 on his current deal to earn another big-time contract in Pittsburgh or elsewhere next spring.