Steelers’ Patrick Queen Breaks Silence, Claps Back at Critics on Social Media

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has looked better the last two weeks. The unit might have played its best half of the season in the team’s comeback during the third and fourth quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

But linebacker Patrick Queen is still receiving significant criticism on social media. Pundits have put the middle linebacker on blast throughout October for poor tackling and effort in run defense.

On Monday, Queen appeared to say enough is enough and fired back at one critical post.

“Slow it down and see if I would have made it,” wrote Queen in response to Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney arguing the linebacker didn’t shoot a run gap well enough on a particular play in Week 6. “Or since you watching film maybe look the play like this one before that I tried to shoot and got knocked out!!!

“Stupid.”

Queen replied again to Carney, addressing the “business decision” narrative that’s been growing around Queen since Week 4.

“Wasn’t a business decision. It was me knowing I wasn’t making it so I didn’t wanna let the running back split our defense,” wrote Queen. “Something called doing your job.

“Come coach us since you know so much.”

Wasn’t a business decision it was me knowing I wasn’t making it so I didn’t wanna let the running back split our defense . Something called doing your job . Come coach us since you know so much https://t.co/5FVipRFFhD— 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) October 19, 2026

Queen posted three combined tackles in the 26-19 overtime victory against the Buccaneers. The linebacker also had one quarterback hit.

Steelers’ Patrick Queen Fires Back at Social Media Criticism

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen fired back at social media criticism after Week 6.

It’s not clear why Queen chose to fire back at Carney, who provides solid analysis for Steelers Depot. Maybe Queen saw Carney’s post but not others criticizing his play from earlier this season.

But pundits have been accusing Queen of making “business decisions” since his poor outing against the Cleveland Browns on October 1.