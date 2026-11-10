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Patrick Queen Offers His Mindset for Steelers at Trade Deadline

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Patrick Queen
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Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

An hour before the NFL’s trade deadline, one of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defensive stars made his feelings known about the prospects of a new addition joining the team.

Patrick Queen Would Welcome An New Steelers Teammate

“I think everyone in this locker room couldn’t care less. I think whoever they try to bring in, we will love. At the end of the day, we got who we got, and will go rock out,” said Queen to the media, including 93.7 The Fan, on Tuesday afternoon.

Queen’s comments make sense, especially coming from a defensive player apart of a unit that ranks as one of the best in the NFL. The seven-year veteran in the midst of his third season in Pittsburgh has recorded 60 combined tackles in eight games so far in 2026. He also has four pass deflections, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Queen Just Enjoyed One of His Best Performances of the Season Against the Browns

Queen, 27, just led the team in tackles with 12 in their 27-6 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It was his third double-digit tackle game of the season. He added 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble to his performance against the Browns.

Queen finished with his two-highest single-season tackle totals in each of his first two campains with the Steelers. He made 129 in 2024 and then registered 120 last season, playing in all 17 games both years.

Career wise, which includes his four years with the Baltimore Ravens, Queen, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 763 tackles, 18 sacks, nine forced fumbles, eight recoveries and five picks in 109 games.

Mike Asti Mike Asti is an experienced media personality and journalist with a vast resume and skillset, most notably from time with TribLIVE Radio and WPXI-TV. Asti serves as the Managing Editor of WV Sports Now, where he leads the coverage of WVU sports. He has also covered the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and other teams within the Pittsburgh market. Asti contributes to Sirius XM's Big 12 channel, hosts a podcast 'Mike Drop' as part of the Bleav Network and acts as one of the hosts of LockedOn NHL Game Night. More about Mike Asti

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Patrick Queen Offers His Mindset for Steelers at Trade Deadline

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