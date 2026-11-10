Patrick Queen Offers His Mindset for Steelers at Trade Deadline

An hour before the NFL’s trade deadline, one of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defensive stars made his feelings known about the prospects of a new addition joining the team.

Patrick Queen Would Welcome An New Steelers Teammate

“I think everyone in this locker room couldn’t care less. I think whoever they try to bring in, we will love. At the end of the day, we got who we got, and will go rock out,” said Queen to the media, including 93.7 The Fan, on Tuesday afternoon.

Queen’s comments make sense, especially coming from a defensive player apart of a unit that ranks as one of the best in the NFL. The seven-year veteran in the midst of his third season in Pittsburgh has recorded 60 combined tackles in eight games so far in 2026. He also has four pass deflections, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Queen Just Enjoyed One of His Best Performances of the Season Against the Browns

Queen, 27, just led the team in tackles with 12 in their 27-6 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It was his third double-digit tackle game of the season. He added 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble to his performance against the Browns.

Queen finished with his two-highest single-season tackle totals in each of his first two campains with the Steelers. He made 129 in 2024 and then registered 120 last season, playing in all 17 games both years.

Career wise, which includes his four years with the Baltimore Ravens, Queen, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 763 tackles, 18 sacks, nine forced fumbles, eight recoveries and five picks in 109 games.