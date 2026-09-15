Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Reveal Defensive Strategy Ahead of Patriots Matchup

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty
The Pittsburgh Steelers have adjusted their defensive approach ahead of a game against the New England Patriots.

The Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled a new defensive approach in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons that could help the team against the New England Patriots in a matchup on Sunday, September 20.

After several seasons as a heavy man coverage team, Pittsburgh leaned on zone schemes against the Falcons. It was a stark change under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The former Las Vegas Raiders coach told reporters to expect more disguised looks moving forward.

They don’t talk about us being as evolved as the offenses, but we have some things up our sleeve too,” Graham said, relayed by Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. “What you might perceive is zone, or whoever is looking at it might be zone, but there might be a sprinkle of man in there.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Relying On More Zone Coverage Under New Coaching Staff

Atlanta Falcons v Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers sacks Cooper Rush #13 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of the game at Acrisure Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Graham’s debut as the Steelers’ defensive playcaller was a major success. Pittsburgh held the Falcons to 238 total yards. The defense sacked quarterback Cooper Rush four times. Rush also tossed two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by T.J. Watt.

The Steelers defense confused Rush with a variety of looks. The veteran quarterback was starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa. Rush finished 12-for-23 for 143 yards. He recorded an ugly 51.9 passer rating.

The beautiful thing now (with) zone coverage, you have an element of man on a side a lot of times anyway,” Graham said. “You have three deep (Cover 3), and the backside could be manned up.”

Steelers Take On Patriots After Rough Debut

New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 09: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Leonard Williams #99 of the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh will head to Foxboro to take on New England this week. The Patriots stumbled to a Week 1 loss against the Seattle Seahawks despite quarterback Sam Darnold leaving with an injury. The reigning AFC champs managed just 10 points in their season opener.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made several critical mistakes in Seattle. He chucked three interceptions, the last of which cost New England a chance at kicking a game-tying field goal. Week 1 struggles aside, Maye will be a much tougher test than Rush. Graham plans to tailor a game plan specifically for the New England matchup.

I’ve told you guys before, my philosophy is what’s best for that week usually,” Graham said. “We’ve got guys that can play man, guys that can play zone.”

One of the Steelers’ best wins of 2025 came on the road in New England. The team secured a 21-14 victory in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter on a Calvin Austin touchdown catch. The defense swarmed Maye all game, sacking him five times and picking him off once.

Charlie Wright is a longtime sports journalist with more than a decade of experience covering college and professional sports. He covers MLB and NBA for Heavy.com. More about Charlie Wright

0 Comments

Steelers Reveal Defensive Strategy Ahead of Patriots Matchup

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x