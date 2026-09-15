Steelers Reveal Defensive Strategy Ahead of Patriots Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled a new defensive approach in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons that could help the team against the New England Patriots in a matchup on Sunday, September 20.

After several seasons as a heavy man coverage team, Pittsburgh leaned on zone schemes against the Falcons. It was a stark change under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The former Las Vegas Raiders coach told reporters to expect more disguised looks moving forward.

“They don’t talk about us being as evolved as the offenses, but we have some things up our sleeve too,” Graham said, relayed by Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. “What you might perceive is zone, or whoever is looking at it might be zone, but there might be a sprinkle of man in there.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Relying On More Zone Coverage Under New Coaching Staff

Graham’s debut as the Steelers’ defensive playcaller was a major success. Pittsburgh held the Falcons to 238 total yards. The defense sacked quarterback Cooper Rush four times. Rush also tossed two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by T.J. Watt.

The Steelers defense confused Rush with a variety of looks. The veteran quarterback was starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa. Rush finished 12-for-23 for 143 yards. He recorded an ugly 51.9 passer rating.

“The beautiful thing now (with) zone coverage, you have an element of man on a side a lot of times anyway,” Graham said. “You have three deep (Cover 3), and the backside could be manned up.”

Steelers Take On Patriots After Rough Debut

Pittsburgh will head to Foxboro to take on New England this week. The Patriots stumbled to a Week 1 loss against the Seattle Seahawks despite quarterback Sam Darnold leaving with an injury. The reigning AFC champs managed just 10 points in their season opener.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made several critical mistakes in Seattle. He chucked three interceptions, the last of which cost New England a chance at kicking a game-tying field goal. Week 1 struggles aside, Maye will be a much tougher test than Rush. Graham plans to tailor a game plan specifically for the New England matchup.

“I’ve told you guys before, my philosophy is what’s best for that week usually,” Graham said. “We’ve got guys that can play man, guys that can play zone.”

One of the Steelers’ best wins of 2025 came on the road in New England. The team secured a 21-14 victory in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter on a Calvin Austin touchdown catch. The defense swarmed Maye all game, sacking him five times and picking him off once.