Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Speaks out on Payton Wilson After Key INT vs. Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers played strong defensive for a third consecutive week Sunday. In the NFL’s first regular season game in Paris, France, the Steelers held the New Orleans Saints to just one touchdown and 281 yards.

The Steelers defense also generated a key turnover in the 16-10 victory.

Linebacker Payton Wilson jumped a route in the flat while the Saints were driving on the first possession of the third quarter. At the time, New Orleans’s offense was at the Steelers 10-yard line. A field goal would have tied the game.

But while jumping a route on second-and-7, Wilson intercepted Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. After the win, McCarthy couldn’t say enough about how important the play was.

“That was huge. Took points off the board,” said McCarthy.