Hi, Subscriber

Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Speaks out on Payton Wilson After Key INT vs. Saints

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Payton Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy addressed how important Payton Wilson's interception was in the victory against the New Orleans Saints.

The Pittsburgh Steelers played strong defensive for a third consecutive week Sunday. In the NFL’s first regular season game in Paris, France, the Steelers held the New Orleans Saints to just one touchdown and 281 yards.

The Steelers defense also generated a key turnover in the 16-10 victory.

Linebacker Payton Wilson jumped a route in the flat while the Saints were driving on the first possession of the third quarter. At the time, New Orleans’s offense was at the Steelers 10-yard line. A field goal would have tied the game.

But while jumping a route on second-and-7, Wilson intercepted Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. After the win, McCarthy couldn’t say enough about how important the play was.

“That was huge. Took points off the board,” said McCarthy.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

0 Comments

Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Speaks out on Payton Wilson After Key INT vs. Saints

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Steelers News

More Heavy on Steelers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x