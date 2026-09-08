Source: Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Experienced A Home Invasion Before Bills Game

The day before the Pittsburgh Steelers final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, first-round draft pick Max Iheanachor’s home in Pittsburgh was burglarized.

“According to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson, the burglary happened on Bradley Street in Duquesne Heights between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26,” via WPXI News.

Steelers First-Round Draft Pick Max Iheanachor’s Home Burglarized in Broad Daylight

Max Inheanachor’s home invasion was initially reported on WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh, via a team source that is requesting to remain anonymous.

“Initial reports said the caller noticed a garage door that had been closed was now open and a window was broken by a rock,” via WPXI news. “About $157,000 worth of jewelry, Rolex watches and designer bags were reported missing. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Max DeFabo confirms that the team, Iheanachor, and his agent Ryan Williams have yet to respond publicly to the incident.

“The Steelers had no comment, and his agent, Ryan Williams, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment,” DeFabo wrote in his article for The Athletic.

Iheanachor was the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft out of Arizona State.

Max Iheanachor Falls to RT2 on Pittsburgh Steelers Depth Chart; Dylan Cook to Start Week 1

The Steelers face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season in just over a week. Kickoff is 1:00 P.M. EST. On Tuesday, September 8, the Steelers announced their official depth chart.

“The Steelers Week 1 depth chart is here,” Mike DeFabo wrote on X. “Dylan Cook listed as starting RT. Spencer Anderson at RG. Joey Porter Jr. OR Asante Samuel Jr. at corner. Roman Wilson at WR3. One safety: Jaquan Brisker, followed by Rayshawn Jenkins. Three OLB on ‘first team.'”

Cook beat out promising first-round draft pick Max Iheanachor for starting right tackle. At 28 years old, Cook played in his first NFL game with the Steelers in 2025. He joined the team in 2023 as an undrafted free agent following the release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Iheanachor missed 2.5 weeks of training camp due to a neck/shoulder injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy says that the rookie has been impressive, but he has missed so much time.

“Mike McCarthy says Max Iheneachor has been ‘impressive’ but because he has missed so much time, it is tough to throw him into the starting role right away,” Steelers beat writer Nick Farabaugh wrote on X.