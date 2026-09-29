Steelers Put on Notice After Rumored NY Giants Trade Package For Joey Porter Jr.

After whispers of a possibility that Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. would be active in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, his return remains questionable.

The Steelers gave up 27 points to their AFC North rival, which is one point more than the 26 given up in their first two games.

As they head into their second-straight divisional game, Porter Jr. was listed as a full-participant on the Steelers injury reporter for the first time this season.

Although the Steelers need him more than ever, Porter Jr. is receiving interest from the New York Giants, per an insider. Now a potential trade proposal has put the Steelers on notice.

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Proposal Sends Joey Porter Jr. to Giants for a 2027 First-Round Pick

Amid the Joey Porter Jr. drama, the Steelers Wire predicted a trade package for their star cornerback from the New York Giants.

Giants receive: Joey Porter Jr, 2028 sixth-round draft pick (from Green Bay Packers for Kaleb Johnson). Steelers receive: 2027 first-round draft pick.

“Rumors have also swirled that teams may be hesitant to both part with a first- or second-round pick and sign Porter to an expensive long-term extension, but a player of his caliber is hard to come by,” Andrew Vasquez of the Steelers Wire wrote. “The Giants are also dealing with some major injuries in their cornerback room and could be more willing to meet Pittsburgh’s asking price.”

While this trade pitch is merely speculation, it began with a tip from Giants insider Art Stapleton. Early Tuesday morning, Stapleton tweeted that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Giants traded for Porter Jr.

“Are Giants pushing for CB Joey Porter Jr. from Steelers,” Stapleton wrote on X. “The whispers in back channels have gotten louder in DMs and texts since Sunday. If it happens, I won’t be surprised. Still not sure it does or what the cost would be. I guess if you’re NYG, you hope JPJ forces PIT hand.”

Despite this potential push from the Giants, the Steelers have stated they are not willing to trade Porter Jr., but it’s rare for a team to outright state that they are going to shop one of their best players.

How Likely Are the Steelers to Trade Joey Porter Jr?

Although the drama this offseason is bound to leave a bitter taste in everyone in the Pittsburgh Steeler’s front office, Joey Porter Jr’s presence is needed on defense.

Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols both landed on the injury report ahead of their Thursday Night matchup against the Cleveland Browns. If Porter Jr. stays on the sideline, the Steelers cornerback position is going to look awfully thin.

While, it would be helpful to get the 26-year-old back on the field, Noah Strackbein and Jack Markowski of Sports Illustrated point out that it makes sense the Steelers would receptive of a trade opportunity.

“For as important Porter Jr. is to the Steelers’ defense when available, however, it’s understandable why they’d be receptive to any trade offers for him,” Strackbein and Markowski wrote. “The two sides didn’t reach an agreement on an extension before the season began, and Porter Jr. may have little to no interest in suiting up without a new deal in hand.”

They also point out that the Giants are in desperate need of cornerback with Paulson Abedo on the injury reserved and Deonte Banks out with a calf injury.

However, the Giants only have five picks in the NFL draft. Trading for Porter Jr–in this scenario–would be giving up one more.

“It’s no guarantee that New York will take that plunge either considering it isn’t really much of a contender,” Strackbein and Markowski continued. “At the same time, Porter Jr. would be a seamless fit for the Giants, and they do have enough assets, which could theoretically include another corner heading back to Pittsburgh in 2026 second-round pick Colton Hood, to work out a deal.”