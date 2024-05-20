Steelers Players ‘Absolutely Love’ New Offense: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the next phase of their offseason on Tuesday, May 21 with organized team activities.

It will be the first opportunity to get a closer look at offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s plan for his new role.

So far, it appears some Steelers players are warming up to Smith’s concepts quickly.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly posted on X on May 20 that players “love Arthur Smith’s offense.”

“One told me that it is unreal,” he wrote. “Going to be interesting to put eyes on it. First day of OTAs start on Tuesday. The Steelers will be on the field for practices for the next 4 weeks.”

Steelers Aiming for Fresh Start With Offensive Overhaul

The hiring of Smith was just one of several moves made in the 2024 offseason to revamp the Steelers offense.

The most significant change was a complete overhaul of the quarterback room.

The Steelers traded Kenny Pickett, released Mitch Trubisky and let Mason Rudolph walk in free agency. In their place, they signed former Denver Bronco Russell Wilson and traded for former Chicago Bear Justin Fields.

The Steelers also traded former top target Diontae Johnson. Incoming to the receivers room this season is third-round draft pick Roman Wilson, along with depth additions like Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins.

Though the expectation is for Roman Wilson to become the No. 2 role behind George Pickens, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said the team may look into other options.

“If he can step up and be the No. 2, I think naturally, Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller and all those other guys will kind of find their home,” Fittipaldo said on the North Shore Drive Podcast on May 20. “If Roman Wilson doesn’t step up and assume that No. 2 job, then I think the trade rumors and all that other stuff will resurface here later in the summer.”

The Steelers offensive line will likely look much different with draft additions like tackle Troy Fautanu, guard Mason McCormick and center Zach Frazier.

Russell Wilson Faces Skepticism Entering 13th NFL Season

Upcoming OTAs in Pittsburgh will only scratch the surface in revealing what the Steelers offense will look like by September.

Many questions surround Russell Wilson and how he’ll rebound after finding little success in 2 seasons with Denver.

The Broncos went 11-19 in games Wilson started. His second season in Denver was decidedly better than his first.

In 2023, Wilson completed 297 passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Bleacher Report is among those who aren’t ready to buy into the Steelers new offense. In a May 17 article ranking every NFL offense after the draft, they listed the Steelers offense 26th.

Though they cited upgrades to the offensive line as a reason for optimism, they believe Wilson’s age is a cause for concern.

“Wilson is an appreciable upgrade over Pickett, but Mr. Unlimited will be 35 this season and there are a lot of new pieces learning a new system under Smith.”

Wilson will have the opportunity to make a statement against his former team when the Steelers visit the Broncos in Week 2.