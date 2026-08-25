Steelers Predicted to Make Shocking Move at Quarterback Ahead of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are predicted to make a surprising move at quarterback ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Pittsburgh brought back Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal to be the starting quarterback while the Steelers drafted Drew Allar in the third round to be a developmental quarterback. The Steelers also still have Mason Rudolph and Will Howard in the quarterback room.

Entering camp, Rodgers and Allar were roster locks, while it appeared Rudolph and Howard were competing for the other roster spot and the backup role. Yet, ahead of the season, Steelers insider Brooke Pryor of ESPN predicted all four quarterbacks would make the roster.

“McCarthy has never had four quarterbacks on his Week 1 roster, but that changes this season. While keeping four signal-callers takes away another roster spot, the decision is necessary because the gulf between Rudolph and the pair of young quarterbacks is sizable,” Pryor wrote.

“That much was noticeable in the second preseason game when Howard threw a pair of interceptions and couldn’t replicate the success he had in his first outing. Allar’s arm talent is evident, but he is still too green to be a legitimate safety net for a 42-year-old quarterback. Keeping Rudolph along with Allar and Howard gives the Steelers an insurance policy for Rodgers and McCarthy more time to evaluate and develop potential future options.”

Carrying four quarterbacks isn’t ideal, as it will take away a spot from another position. But Pryor expects that the Steelers will make that call, but perhaps they will eventually get down to three quarterbacks during the season.

Mason Rudolph Confident in Ability

Entering camp, Rudolph was in a roster battle, but he has looked good so far.

Yet, his roster spot isn’t locked in, but ahead of cutdown day, Rudolph remains confident in his ability.

“No, I don’t. I’m confident in my ability,” Rudolph told reporters. when he was asked if he’s trying to predict the roster. “I know I’m a good player. I’ve learned not to try to play prophet or speculate. I’m confident in what I’ve done. The rest is out of my control.”

Rudolph, meanwhile, also said he isn’t sure if Pittsburgh plans to keep all four quarterbacks. But all he’s worried about is doing the best he can to make it undeniable that he shouldn’t be cut.

Steelers HC Pushes Back at QB Plans

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, it’s been reported that Pittsburgh will keep all four quarterbacks.

However, during training camp, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy pushed back and said no decisions have been made.

“Yeah, I haven’t been part of any conversations where the 53 has been selected already,” McCarthy said. “Anything, Any position, any realm, we definitely have ideas. But I think it’s evident we’re trying to play the players in as many combinations.”

After McCarthy pushed back at carrying four quarterbacks, perhaps that will lead to one of them being cut or traded.

Pittsburgh opens its season on Sept. 13 at home against the Atlanta Falcons.