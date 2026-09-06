Steelers Predicted to Trade Star CB Joey Porter Jr. to NFC Team for Solid Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have to make a tough decision on star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. before the season.

Porter is entering the final year of his contract and has been holding out for a new deal. With a contract not signed, perhaps Pittsburgh looks to trade the star cornerback before the 2026 NFL season.

The Steelers open their season on Sept. 13 against the Atlanta Falcons at home.

Steelers Predicted to Trade Joey Porter Jr.

With Porter holding out, Pittsburgh could be forced to make a difficult decision on him.

With the NFL season kicking off in just days, analyst Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report predicts the Steelers will trade Porter to the Detroit Lions for a 2027 first-round pick.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers would certainly prefer to keep starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. However, their desire to delay contract talks with him may force Pittsburgh to consider a trade instead,” Knox wrote. … “If things get to a point where the Steelers don’t believe they can keep Porter, flipping him for a high 2027 pick will become an option for them. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the future at quarterback, and while Pittsburgh may hope that either Will Howard or Drew Allar can be, it wouldn’t hurt to have a pair of first-round picks in what is expected to be a QB-heavy draft.

“The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, could be prompted to make an aggressive move for a defensive difference-maker like Porter. After missing the playoffs in 2025, the Lions are undoubtedly eager to get back to the top of the NFC North mountain. They could also use a new starter after parting with 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold this offseason.”

Getting a first-round pick back for Porter would be a good return for the Steelers. They could also package that pick in a trade to move up to select a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft to find their franchise guy.

The Steelers selected Porter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He recorded 52 tackles and 1 interception last season.

Porter Beginning Ramp-up Process

Although Porter has held out for a new deal, he did start returning to practice before Week 1.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said Porter is doing a good job and is beginning his ramp-up process.

“Joey Porter’s doing a good job,” McCarthy said. “He’s going through the ramp-up process. We’re going to do a little more with him today. First time he had a chance to put the pads on. Staying true to the process of being smart and try not to go too fast.”

Whether or not Porter will play Week 1 is to be seen, but he’s set to play in 2026 without a contract, which is why his name has come up in trade rumors.