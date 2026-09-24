AFC Foe Eyeing Former Steelers $2 Million Edge Rusher

Former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Preston Smith hasn’t given up on playing in the NFL again yet.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Smith tried out for the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday. The tryout came as Smith is trying to earn his first 2026 opportunity. He hasn’t been on an NFL roster since the start of free agency in March when he officially departed the Washington Commanders.

Smith spent the second half of the 2024 campaign with the Steelers after the team acquired him from the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers sent a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Packers for the veteran.

In eight games for the Steelers, Smith mostly provided edge rushing insurance. He had 13 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and two sacks. Smith also recovered a fumble.

The Steelers acquired Smith as a rental player. According to Spotrac, he earned about $2.02 million from Pittsburgh over the final half of the 2024 campaign. Smith then became a free agent in March 2025.

Ex-Steelers’ Preston Smith Tries Out for Indianapolis Colts

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Preston Smith tried out for the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

Smith returned to the team that drafted him, the Commanders, for the 2025 season. But the campaign was largely uneventful for Smith, as he posted two tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and only 0.5 sacks.

The edge rusher played in 13 games and a career-low 283 defensive snaps.

Washington elected not to bring Smith back, and he is now seeking new opportunities. In his first 11 seasons, Smith played for just three teams — the Commanders/Redskins, Packers and Steelers.

His best season came during his first year in Green Bay. During the 2019 campaign, he had a career-best 12 sacks with 11 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits.

Smith, though, posted six total seasons with at least eight sacks from 2015-23. Unfortunately for the Steelers, his last great year was the season before they acquired him at the NFL trade deadline.

Over his 11 seasons, Smith has registered 71 sacks, 76 tackles for loss, 163 quarterback hits, 28 pass defenses, 10 forced fumbles and five interceptions in 176 games.