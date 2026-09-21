Aaron Rodgers Suffers Brutal Reality Check After Steelers Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled to begin the 2026 NFL season.

Pittsburgh traveled to face the New England Patriots, and the Steelers suffered a 20-3 loss to fall to 1-1.

The Steelers’ offense couldn’t get anything going as Aaron Rodgers finished the game throwing for 23-of-39 for 187 yards and an interception.

Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Handed Harsh Take

The Steelers brought back Rodgers on a one-year deal for his final NFL season. The future Hall of Famer led the team to an AFC North title and a playoff berth a year ago.

Yet, to begin this season, Pittsburgh’s offense has struggled as he failed to throw for 200+ yards in the loss. After the game, NFL analyst Mike Sando of The Athletic blasted Rodgers as he revealed that Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns have been better.

“For the 18th time in his career, Aaron Rodgers has started the first two games of an NFL season. Here’s where Rodgers’ two-game production with the 2026 Steelers ranks among those 18 two-game samples following a 20-3 defeat at New England:

18th in EPA per pass play (-0.46)

18th in QB EPA (-39.3; -5.6 is next-worst on that list)

18th in passer rating (72.1)

18th in touchdown passes (1)

18th in yards per attempt (5.2)

“Even the Deshaun Watson-led Cleveland Browns rank higher than the Steelers in EPA per play (26th to 31st) through Week 2. The Browns scored more points on offense in their 23-19 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday (23) than the Steelers have scored in two games (16),” Sando wrote.

The Steelers offense has been terrible through two weeks. If Pittsburgh is going to get back to the playoffs, they need Rodgers to be better.

Rodgers was also sacked four times in the loss, as Pittsburgh’s offense hasn’t been able to have much success.

Pittsburgh Knows Offense Has to be Better

After the Steelers’ loss to the Patriots, Rodgers sent a clear message to the team.

The veteran quarterback knows he and the entire offense has to be better if Pittsburgh is going to have success and reach the postseason.

“The best teams are player-led teams,” Rodgers said. “We have to keep taking the ownership. In a game like today, where there wasn’t a lot of flow to it, we need to be better — and it starts with me — at, like, making sure Mike (McCarthy) knows what’s working, what’s not working, (making sure) our coaches know. So we can call stuff that we feel like has a better chance.”

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, meanwhile, put the entire offense at blame after the loss.

“It’s two weeks. I think the big thing is — the buzz words are to come in here and say everything’s correctible, we can fix everything. That’s a matter of fact, it’s true. But if you’re making the same mistakes, those are the things, whether you’re young or a veteran, that’s what we have to address,” McCarthy responded when asked what’s wrong with the offense during his postgame press conference.

Pittsburgh will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Week 3.