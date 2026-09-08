Reporter Leaves Some Hope for Steelers, Joey Porter Jr. to Come to Terms

Now days away from kicking off the 2026 regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have still yet to come to terms on a new contract with Joey Porter Jr. And as other similar players are getting signed, the Steelers and Porter remain at an “impasse” based on most reports coming out of Pittsburgh.

The clock is ticking fast as well – Steelers general manager Omar Khan made it clear that the franchise’s longstanding tradition of refusing to negotiate with players once the season gets underway is still in place. However, Ian Rapoport isn’t ready to close the book on a deal getting done prior to Sunday just yet.

Will the Steelers Come to Terms With Joey Porter Jr. This Week?

Rapoport said as much during his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Until the season starts, I will not give up hope that this can be done. … This one is at least worth keeping an eye on,” said Rapoport. He did also add that there have been “some conversations” as of late, although it still doesn’t “seem like the team and player are far along contract wise” either.

Why the Steelers Are an ‘Impasse’ With Porter

Part of the impasse stems from the Steelers viewing Porter, a productive player who has yet to be named a Pro Bowler through three seasons, as shy of warranting a contact that would reset the market again. Porter, on the other hand, has watched similar players spike the market with big contracts throughout the offseason.

Porter, 26, is coming off a 2025 season in which he recorded 52 total tackles in 14 games. He also deflected 14 passes and picked off one. But Porter is two years removed from his best season of his young career yet. In 2024, Porter put up a career-high 70 combined tackles, 53 credited as solo, a couple tackles for a loss, seven pass deflections and an interception. He registered 43 tackles as a rookie.

A Porter Trade Would Be Emotional for Steelers Fans

If the Steelers are unwilling to budge, it will then be up to Porter himself to meet them in the middle. And if he’s unwilling to do that, all signs point to an eventual breakup between Pittsburgh and a player that comes with an additional factor unique to this situation, even if that divorce occurs after the conclusion of the 2026 season.

A possible trade of Porter, 26, the son of the former popular Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr., comes with extra emotions for fans. Porter Sr. made four Pro Bowls and was part of a Super Bowl winning team in Pittsburgh. Fans figured his son would enjoy similar, if not greater, success when the Steelers brought him home by selecting him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

But regardless of the situation, the fact remains the Steelers open the 2026 season by welcoming the Atlanta Falcons to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Kickoff is set from Acrisure Stadium for 1:00 p.m. ET.