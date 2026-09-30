Steelers Make Final Call on Rico Dowdle, Joey Porter Jr. for Browns Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have cornerback Joey Porter Jr. return for their Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns after all. Running back Rico Dowdle also won’t play.

The Steelers ruled out Dowdle and Porter on Wednesday. The team will visit the Browns on Thursday Night Football to open Week 4 on October 1.

Dowdle will miss his second consecutive game because of a toe injury. Porter will sit out a fourth straight game to open the regular season.

Dowdle didn’t practice at all throughout the week. Porter was a full participant in practice Monday and Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, Porter was limited and then ruled out.

“Joey Porter Jr. had a back flare-up on Wednesday, and he is ruled OUT for Thursday night versus the Browns on the injury report,” wrote the Steelers Depot official X account.

The other two players on Pittsburgh’s Week 4 injury report — cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols — are both questionable for Thursday’s matchup.

Steelers Rule Out Rico Dowdle, Joey Porter Jr. for Week 4

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out running back Rico Dowdle and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. for Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers not having Dowdle or Porter in Week 4 isn’t very surprising but for different reasons.

Dowdle didn’t play Sunday after exiting Week 2 because of a toe injury. With only four days to prepare for the visit to Cleveland, it’s not shocking the veteran running back isn’t ready to return.

Dowdle should have a better opportunity to play in Week 5 because after Thursday, the Steelers will have a mini-bye. The team’s next game won’t be until Sunday, October 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.

For Thursday, the Steelers will again be counting on Jaylen Warren to play the bulk of the snaps in the backfield. That strategy worked wonderfully in Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Warren ran for 127 yards and posted a career-high 176 yards from scrimmage in the 30-27 victory.

The Steelers also have veteran running back Travis Homer and rookie Eli Heidenreich on their active roster. On the practice squad, Lew Nichols is an elevation candidate.

As for Porter, some pundits were hopeful his practice participation was a positive sign for the cornerback to return in Week 4. But reportedly, his back flared up again Wednesday.

A lot of Steelers pundits, though, doubted the validity of that report. It appears as though Porter again doesn’t want to play without a contract extension, which he won’t get during the 2026 regular season. The Steelers have a team policy not to negotiate contracts after the season begins.

What Porter’s future holds will be a major topic of discussion again this weekend. But as for the game, he won’t be in uniform Thursday.

Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Echols Questionable vs. Browns

Getty Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols are questionable for the Pittsburgh Steelers versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

Without Porter again, it’s crucial the Steelers have their full complement of cornerbacks otherwise. It’s unclear whether or not that will be the case in Week 4.

Ramsey suffered a wrist injury against the Bengals on Sunday. Multiple team insiders reported Monday that Ramsey’s wrist is broken. The cornerback confirmed that report.

The good news, though, is Ramsey played through the injury for most of Sunday and plans to do the same in Week 4.

“I’m going to give everything to try to [play],” Ramsey told reporters Tuesday, via PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh. “I have to be able to protect it.

“It’s a real injury, a broken wrist. I can’t really do anything about it. It’s just going to be about seeing if I’m able to protect it and also still be myself in a good enough capacity where I feel like if I go out there, I won’t be letting any of my teammates down.”

Echols is also questionable due to his recovery from a concussion. The Steelers announced Wednesday that Echols has cleared the concussion protocol but is still questionable.

Both Ramsey and Echols were limited at practice Wednesday and throughout this week. If both can’t play, the Steelers might have to move Asante Samuel Jr., who struggled versus the Bengals, into the slot.

The Steelers and Browns will renew their rival Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm ET.