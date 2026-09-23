Pittsburgh Steelers 3-Year WR Handed Surprising Take Amid Offensive Struggles

The Pittsburgh Steelers could make some changes to their offense amid struggles through two weeks.

Pittsburgh failed to find the end zone in a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2. It was another disappointing offensive showing, and the Steelers could make some personnel changes.

The Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 NFL action.

Pittsburgh Steelers Could Turn to Roman Wilson

With the Pittsburgh Steelers offense struggling, third-year wide receiver Roman Wilson could find himself in a bigger role.

Pittsburgh selected Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft after he helped Michigan win the national championship. He dealt with injuries in his rookie year and played just 1 game, while last season, he recorded 12 receptions for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Entering 2026, there was some hope Wilson would have a bigger role, but that hasn’t been the case. He’s recorded just 8 receptions for 54 yards, but after a disappointing two weeks, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano revealed Wilson is likely to get a bigger role.

“After the loss to the Patriots, it seemed clear the Steelers would be open to more significant change this week. Two players I’d be watching for potentially increased roles in the offense are running back Jalen Warren and wide receiver Roman Wilson as Pittsburgh looks for ways to get into an offensive rhythm,” Graziano wrote.

Michael Pittman Jr. could miss the game due to an injury, which could be a reason why Wilson figures to have a bigger role in Week 3. Yet, it also could just be a change of personnel as Pittsburgh tries to figure out their offense.

The Steelers are averaging just 11.5 points per game and have just 149 total rushing yards through two games, which is 29th.

Mike McCarthy Takes Blame for Offensive Struggles

After the Steelers failed to record a touchdown against the Patriots, head coach Mike McCarthy knows the offense has to be better.

McCarthy said the blame falls on him, and he vows to be better ahead of Week 3.

“The reality of it is the detail’s not there, and that’s on coaching,” McCarthy said. “Starts with me. I’m calling the offense. I have to get the detail better. So if you need someone, fire away because I felt it on Wednesday and Thursday. I’m a veteran coach. I know better, and I didn’t do a good job. Offense needs to be better. Mike McCarthy needs to be better.”

Aaron Rodgers echoed McCarthy’s words as he said the offense needs to be better.

“We just didn’t get into a rhythm,” Rodgers said of the offense. “We had too many three-and-outs again. I didn’t feel like there was anybody that had an exceptional game out there. We all played below our standard.”

Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point underdog at home against Cincinnati.