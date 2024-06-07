CBS Sports Projects Steelers Rookie Linebacker Will Earn Key Role This Season

Among a Steelers draft class with big expectations, one rookie linebacker is already earning a reputation as a steal in the 2024 draft.

The Steelers selected Payton Wilson in the third round with the 98th overall pick after he slid down the draft board.

According to an April 26 report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, teams were concerned over a significant history with injuries.

Expectations for Wilson in the NFL are high if he can remain healthy.

In a June 6 article for CBS Sports, draft and young NFL player analyst Chris Trapasso projected Wilson will be a rookie selected after Day 1 to earn a key role this season.

“I cannot rave enough about Wilson in Pittsburgh,” Trapasso wrote. “I ranked Wilson at No. 1 in my player-team fits piece a few weeks back, so it would be silly not to highlight him again.”

Trapasso added rookie center Zach Frazier will also play this season, but “Wilson can be better.”

Steelers Seeking Consistency at Inside Linebacker

The Steelers have experienced a revolving door at inside linebacker for several seasons.

Though the team seemed to find their footing at the position during the 2023 season with Kwon Alexander, Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, injury shortened the season for both Holcomb and Alexander.

Holcomb continues his rehabilitation process for a knee injury, while Alexander remains a free agent.

The Steelers added significantly to the inside linebacker group during the 2024 offseason by drafting Wilson and signing Patrick Queen.

Trapasso believes Wilson is part of the equation to help the Steelers find consistency at the position.

“This is a supremely gifted athlete who was wildly productive as a blitzer, against the run, and in coverage at NC State,” Trapasso wrote. “He had 13 pass breakups and seven interceptions in his five-year stint with the Wolfpack. And the Steelers were desperate for steady — and explosive — linebacker play a season ago.”

Despite the injury concerns by NFL teams, Wilson was healthy for a standout senior season at NC State. He won the Chuck Bednarik Defensive Player of the Year Award and Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker.

Wilson Impressing in First Days as a Steeler

During Steelers rookie minicamp on May 10, Wilson was quick to downplay any injury concerns, including Rapoport’s April 26 report that Wilson doesn’t have an ACL.

“I’ve had a revision on my ACL, that the graft, it looks a little different,” Wilson said, via the team’s YouTube channel. “I definitely have something in there. I wouldn’t be able to run around and cut the way that I do or move the way that I do, so I think a lot of it’s kind of just hearsay. At the end of the day, I’ve been playing for five or six years, just perfectly fine.”

He also appears to be impressing veteran teammates like Queen.

“Athlete. He’s got that mindset,” Queen said on May 22, via the team’s YouTube channel. “You can kind of tell, the way he talks. He’s really a smart player, but you can tell that he’s about the action, playing football. That’s a type of guy that you want in your room.”