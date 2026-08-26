Steelers Could Cut Aaron Rodgers Connection to Keep 4 QBs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trending toward keeping four quarterbacks, which could push one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ favorite receiving targets off the roster.

Mike DeFabo of The Athletic cites tight end Robert Tonyan as a potential candidate to be cut when rosters are trimmed to 53 players on Sunday, August 30.

Pittsburgh signed Tonyan to a one-year, $1.3 million contract this offseason. His history with Rodgers likely played a role in the signing. Tonyan spent the first five seasons of his career with the future Hall of Famer on the Green Bay Packers. He reeled in 11 touchdowns during Rodgers’ MVP season in 2020.

Pittsburgh Steelers Roster News: Robert Tonyan on the Bubble if Team Retains Four Quarterbacks

Tonyan was a valuable member of the Packers from 2018 through 2022. His career has slowed down since leaving the team. Tonyan joined the Chicago Bears in 2023. He appeared in all 17 games, but managed just 11 catches on 17 targets. The veteran moved to another NFC North squad the following year, latching on with the Minnesota Vikings. Tonyan did not record a reception in five games with Minnesota.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Tonyan on a one-year, $1.255 million agreement last season. He appeared in every game with the team. The tight end caught his only target for one yard. After posting a career-high 53 receptions in his final season with the Packers, Tonyan has only reeled in a dozen passes over the last three years.

Tonyan currently sits behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington on the Steelers depth chart. Both tight ends were used heavily under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith last season. The positional usage could change with Brian Angelichio assuming the offensive coordinator role this year.

Will the Steelers Actually Keep Four Quarterbacks?

Rodgers is the unquestioned starter in what will be his final NFL season. Mason Rudolph appears set as the backup quarterback. That leaves second-year player Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar fighting for the third spot. If the team can’t decide between them, there’s a chance both are retained. Head coach Mike McCarthy seems to be leaning toward keeping all four players.

“I don’t think it would hinder (the opportunity to develop) at all,” McCarthy said, relayed by DeFabo. “We’ve talked extensively about the importance of the whole quarterback room. If you have four quarterbacks in that room, especially the quality that we have currently, I think it only enhances what the regular season would look like.”

DeFabo highlights center Ryan McCollum, defensive linemen Dean Lowry, linebacker Esezi Otomewo, and safety Rayshawn Jenkins as other potential cuts if the Steelers hold onto four quarterbacks.