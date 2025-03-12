QB Russell Wilson Putting ‘Pressure On’ Steelers With Two Scheduled Visits: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be waiting for a free agency decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But Russell Wilson may be losing his patience.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported shortly after the new league year in the NFL began at 4 pm ET on March 12 that Wilson will visit the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants over the next couple days.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly tweeted, “putting the pressure on” in response to the news.

After losing out on re-signing Justin Fields on March 10, the Steelers quickly pivoted to Rodgers and Wilson in quarterback free agency. However, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac suggested with a report on March 11 that Rodgers was the team’s preference over Wilson.

“It’s possible Russell Wilson could return to the Steelers if ongoing discussions with Aaron Rodgers fail to result in a financial agreement, per multiple sources,” wrote Dulac on X (formerly Twitter).

If the Steelers are indeed waiting on a decision from Rodgers, Wilson could shake up the situation if Pittsburgh sees its fall back option begin to seriously consider other teams.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers is deciding between signing with the Steelers or Giants.

QB Russell Wilson Set to Visit Cleveland Browns, New York Giants

Schefter wasn’t the only NFL insider that announced Wilson’s plan to visit the Browns and Giants. Just about every notable league insider in the industry had the breaking news at the same time.

That seemed a little suspicious to Kaboly.

“Seven people citing ‘sources’ at the same time say Russell Wilson will travel to Cleveland and NYG for visits,” Kaboly tweeted. “Somebody wants that news out there.”

If that’s how Kaboly read the situation, it’s likely the Steelers viewed the news of Wilson’s visits to Cleveland and New York the same. The veteran quarterback is trying to create more leverage in his contract negotiations with the Steelers.

That doesn’t mean, though, that the news of Wilson’s visits aren’t true. But the possibility that the visits are merely a bluff does exist.

The Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year contract for the veteran league minimum last March. Wilson agreed to that deal because the Denver Broncos were going to pay him more than $39 million no matter what.

Wilson started strongly, winning six of his first seven starts. But including the playoffs, Wilson ended the 2024 campaign on a five-game losing streak.

On January 27, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said he preferred to re-sign either Fields or Wilson. But Fields agreed to a contract with the New York Jets. Wilson now appears to be entertaining joining Fields in New York or heading to Cleveland as the Steelers negotiate with Rodgers.

Steelers Waiting on Aaron Rodgers Decision?

As Wilson sets meetings with other teams, the Steelers appear to be waiting to see Rodgers’ final decision.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo wrote “there are conflicting reports” on when Rodgers may make his decision on his football future. But there’s a possibility that it could be weeks before Rodgers chooses a team.

Former NFL general manager Doug Whaley argued during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, via Steelers Depot, on March 12 that Rodgers is “holding the entire Steelers organization hostage” as he is weighing his future.

It will be interesting to see how long the Steelers are willing to continue waiting on Rodgers while Wilson plans to visit other teams.