QB Russell Wilson Sends Clear Message as Steelers Aim to Bounce Back vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson addressed what his team needs to do differently to get back in the win column on December 21.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have less than a week to prepare for each of their next two opponents. That doesn’t give them a lot of time to reflect on their previous game. Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson conveyed that idea while speaking to reporters on December 18.

But there was still one lesson that Wilson wanted his teammates to learn from the 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. He delivered that lesson in a message through the media.

“I think the most important thing coming out of it though is we’ve got to give ourselves the best chance to win,” Wilson told reporters, via 93.7 The Fan. “Putting ourselves, when we get in good situations, go capitalize on them.”

The Steelers weren’t able to do that against the Eagles. In the first quarter, the Steelers recovered two fumbles, but the two takeaways led to only a field goal.

During the second half, the Steelers were driving in Philadelphia territory with the opportunity to tie the game with a touchdown. But running back Najee Harris dropped a pitch, which the Eagles recovered. On the ensuing possession, Philadelphia extended its lead to 14 points.

Russell Wilson, Steelers Looking Ahead to Ravens Matchup

The Steelers began the most difficult stretch of their schedule on December 15 against the 12-2 Eagles. They will again be on the road on a short week, facing the 9-5 Baltimore Ravens on December 21.

Then, the Steelers will host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs four days later on Christmas.

With those three Super Bowl contending opponents in 11 days, Wilson noted that the Steelers don’t have a lot of time to reflect on their mistakes. Perhaps that is a good thing.

The Steelers made uncustomary errors in Philadelphia, a place where they haven’t won since 1965. Instead of dwelling on those mistakes, though, the Steelers appear focused on repeating their November success against the Ravens.

Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore 18-16 on November 17.

Before Week 15, Wilson owned a 5-0 career record against the Eagles. But even Wilson couldn’t stop Pittsburgh’s losing streak in Eastern Pennsylvania. The Steelers have now lost 11 in a row in Philadelphia.

Steelers’ Recent Success vs. Baltimore

While history repeating itself was frustrating for the Steelers in Week 15, the team would be just fine with that happening on December 21. That’s because the Steelers have had far more success in Baltimore than Philadelphia.

The Steelers-Ravens rivalry is one of the best in the NFL. But recently, it’s been lopsided in Pittsburgh’s favor.

The Steelers have won eight of nine against the Ravens, including the last four matchups in Baltimore.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is 2-5 in his career versus the Steelers. In those seven games, Jackson has thrown 5 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. The only other NFL team he owns a losing record against after facing them at least five times is the Chiefs.

But it’s not like Jackson hasn’t been close versus Pittsburgh. In fact, the Steelers-Ravens rivalry is almost always close. The two teams have played 12 consecutive 1-score games, dating back to September 30, 2018.

That history, though, won’t mean anything when the Steelers take the field in Baltimore on December 21. It will be up to the team following Wilson’s message and capitalizing on their good situations.