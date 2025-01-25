Steelers’ Ryan Watts Delivers Strong Message on Recovery From ‘Scary’ Injury

It’s been roughly two months since there have been any updates on injured Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ryan Watts. On January 24, Steelers Nation received a pair of updates on the 2024 sixth-round pick.

Watts provided a positive outlook on his injury recovery in his Instagram story.

“This has easily been one of the hardest years of my life,” Watts wrote as a caption to a hospital bed picture. “Through serious injury and all, I will remain optimistic because I can do ALL things through HIM. Road to recovery …”

Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle originally wrote on January 24 that he was “unable to confirm” if Watt’s photo was from a recent surgery or just an update on his recovery journey.

But Watt’s significant other also shared a hospital bed photo in her Instagram story along with a long caption. She wrote that January 24 was the day of Watt’s surgery.

“As I sit here reflecting in the hospital on this past year, I feel so many emotions,” she wrote. “God has had us in a waiting season and has really challenged our faith throughout this year.

“The fear of the unknown is a trick thing but one thing about this man is he is SO damn strong and hasn’t let anything get in his way.”

Watts suffered a season-ending neck injury in the last two minutes of Pittsburgh’s final preseason game during August. McCorkle described the injury as “scary.”

On November 28, TribLive’s Chris Adamski wrote that Watts was still communicating with doctors and awaiting medical clearance.

Steelers’ Ryan Watts on the ‘Road to Recovery’

The Steelers drafted Watts at No. 195 overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft. So, he likely wasn’t going to play a significant role as a rookie.

But he was an intriguing prospect entering rookie camp and played very well in the preseason. In three exhibition games, he tallied 13 total tackles, including nine solos.

Watts suffered his neck injury when his head made contact with the knee of a Detroit Lions ball-carrier. He remained on the ground for several minutes.

The Steelers placed him on injured reserve before roster cutdown day. But the defensive back promised he would return in 2025.

“I am sure I will be back out there,” Watts said in November, via Adamski. “Just have got to have a plan and a plan to be back out there as safe as possible.

“I am sure I will be back out there by next year.”