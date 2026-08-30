Seahawks Owner Responds to Critics Over Steelers Fandom Admission

Pittsburgh’s “Steel Curtain” era of the 1970s made the Steelers into one of the most popular teams in the NFL. In fact, the Steelers became so popular that new Seahawks majority owner Vinod Khosla admitted during his introductory press conference in Seattle that he jumped on the Steelers bandwagon around that time.

Khosla’s admission then turned viral since he also admitted to still being a Steelers fan. But while some Seahawks fans, and others on social media, took exception with someone discussing being a fan of another team as they’re being introduced as an owner of another, Khosla isn’t about to apologize.

“I happened to come to this country in ’76 when the Steelers were winning Super Bowls, so actually I was originally, and still am, a big Steelers fan, also. Little known fact, but I still watch all the Steelers games too,” said Khosla, who was born in Pune, India, on Thursday, August 27, a day after the news of his purchase of the Seahawks from the Paul Allen estate became public.

However, Khosla then responded to a Barstool Sports post on X (formerly Twitter) making fun of his Steelers fandom.

“Reporters will make every molehill into a mountain just to get column inches to write or video minutes. What’s wrong with admitting my 1976-78 period in Pittsburgh (CMU) got me excited about the NFL?,” he asked.

“I still watch their games doesn’t mean I won’t unconditionally ALWAYS as owner, want the Seahawks to win and have every edge up, EVERY TIME over every other team!!!!” Khosla wrote on X. “Zero questions!!! At the other end is a set of teams I always want to lose every advantage. But happy to have the sports writer getting more column inches and fill their pages. You are welcome. Apologies in advance for my very transparent style.”

But regardless which team, or apparently teams, Khosla may cheer for, he’s the most invested in the Seahawks having success. On Wednesday, August 26th, NFL owners unanimously approved his $9.612 billion acquisition of the Seahawks. The $9.6 billion deal is the largest in NFL history to date.

One thing is clear though. Khosla definitely went to bed a happy man on Feb. 5, 2006, because that’s the date of when the Steelers defeated the Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL, ensuring future Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis would retire as a champion.

In all reality, it’s unreasonable to expect any owner of any professional sports franchise was never a fan of another team in that league in the past. It’s not as if owners are required to be from the home market of the team they buy.