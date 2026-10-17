Steelers New CB Spilling Intel on Former Team Before Buccaneers Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers poached veteran cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad out of necessity early in October. The Steelers simply needed more cornerback depth.

But the timing is working out quite nicely for Pittsburgh. In Murphy-Bunting second game with the Steelers, his new team is facing the organization where he just came from — the Buccaneers.

While speaking to reporters Friday, the 29-year-old shared how he is helping the Steelers prepare for his former team.

“They’ve (his Steelers teammates) been trying to figure out the pointers, and things that I could give them. I have been giving them pointers, as what they need,” said Murphy-Bunting. “At the end of the day, it’s football, right?

“So you’re going to go out there, we’re going to compete and we’re going to try to get a win.”

The Buccaneers drafted Murphy-Bunting in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the team before moving on to the Tennessee Titans and then the Arizona Cardinals. The cornerback’s most recent regular season appearance came with the Cardinals during the 2024 campaign.

Murphy-Bunting, though, returned to the Buccaneers on their practice squad in September. The Steelers then signed the cornerback off the Tampa Bay practice squad after Week 4.

Sean-Murphy Bunting Helping Steelers Where He Can Before Buccaneers Matchup

Getty New Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting shared how he is trying to help his new team face his old one during Week 6.

Murphy-Bunting is on an NFL active roster with the Steelers for the first time since the end of 2024. The cornerback spent the 2025 campaign on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The Steelers will announce whether Murphy-Bunting will make his team debut and play in his first game since that injury with their inactive list Sunday morning. In the meantime, though, the veteran cornerback is doing whatever else he can to contribute.

“Whenever that time is [for me to play], I’ll be ready for it,” said Murphy-Bunting. “But I’m just doing whatever they need me to do in the process and however that is, however that looks, you know, I’m for the team, and I’m for the guys.

“So, whatever that looks like.”

During the week, that means giving intel on the Buccaneers. But on Sunday, it could also mean Murphy-Bunting covering some of Tampa Bay’s physical receivers.

Part of what drew the Steelers to Murphy-Bunting was his size. Once he gets in the lineup, he could help replace the length Joey Porter Jr. had.

The Buccaneers will start Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin at receiver during Week 6. Both wideouts are 6-foot-1 and more than 200 pounds. Murphy-Bunting stands at 6-feet tall and 195 pounds.

“Talented receivers. Tough after the catch. Really good catch-point, catch radius and willing blockers,” said Murphy-Burting. “They’re physical players. They’re smart players. Obviously Chris has been doing it for a while.

“So, yeah, they play at a high level.”

Murphy-Bunting is more likely to play Sunday if Jamel Dean misses a second straight contest. Dean, who is another former Buccaneers cornerback, is questionable because of an ankle injury.