Steelers Make Final Draft Decision on QB Shedeur Sanders

One of the biggest questions going into the 2025 NFL Draft was whether the Pittsburgh Steelers would have an opportunity to draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. They did have the chance but passed on that opportunity.

Instead, the Steelers selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon at No. 21 overall in the first round.

Harmon satisfies arguably Pittsburgh’s top defensive need. The last time the Steelers drafted a defensive lineman in the first round was Cameron Heyward in the 2011 NFL Draft.

However, the question of what’s Pittsburgh’s plan at quarterback will remain until at least Friday when the Steelers have only a third-round selection. The Steelers traded their second-round choice to the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Never say never when it comes to the NFL Draft. The Steelers could orchestrate a trade back up the draft board for Sanders if he continues to fall.

But that would cost a lot of draft capital, which the Steelers don’t have in 2025. If Pittsburgh was going to select Sanders, it would have probably been best to do so at No. 21.

Steelers ‘Split’ on QB Shedeur Sanders: Report

Just before the Steelers made their selection at No. 21 overall, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested parts of the organization were in support of taking Sanders in the first round. But there were also parts of the organization that were not.

“We know [Sanders] had a good visit [to Pittsburgh]. We know he’s now available. We do not know if the Steelers are going to pick him,” Rapoport said. “My understand is, as of yesterday, they were going back and forth. Is the value worth it? Split in the room.”

“We will see what decision they make.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke positively about Sanders’ intangibles during his pre-draft press conference Tuesday. Tomlin added that the quarterback’s pre-draft visit to Pittsburgh “was productive.”

But that hardly made Sanders a slam dunk choice for Pittsburgh if he was available at No. 21. And not every insider reported Sanders’ Steelers visit was a positive one. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on April 16 that Sanders’ pre-draft visit with the Steelers “did not go well.”

If the Steelers were split on Sanders, the part of the organization that wanted Harmon won the argument.

Steelers Draft Oregon DT Derrick Harmon

Passing on Sanders could remain a storyline for months, and perhaps even years, in Pittsburgh. But what shouldn’t get lost in the shuffle is the Steelers grabbing Harmon.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah considered Harmon the best defensive lineman available at No. 21 when the Steelers made their selection. He has the potential to be a key member of the Pittsburgh defense for the next several years.

“Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task. Harmon is wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield. He’s unlikely to be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket.

“He’s high-cut and tight-hipped, which limits his agility and reactive athleticism to finish. Harmon can play up and down the line in both odd and even fronts.

“He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins.”

With the Harmon selection, the Steelers ended a long run of neglecting defensive line in the first round of the draft. Harmon and Keeanu Benton, who the Steelers selected in the second round during 2023, are the future of Pittsburgh’s defensive line with Heyward turning 36 in May.