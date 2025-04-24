Steelers Insider Stirs the Pot on Team’s First-Round Draft Plan: ‘Not Sanders’

The seemingly biggest question around the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the 2025 NFL Draft is whether, if provided the opportunity, the team will draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac argued Wednesday, though, that he already knows the answer.

Dulac repeated suggested, strongly and subtlety, throughout his latest fan chat that the Steelers will not select Sanders.

“Not Sanders,” wrote Dulac to a question of whether the Steelers would take Sanders, Derrick Harmon or Kenneth Grant at No. 21 overall.

When asked about Pittsburgh’s apparent interest in Sanders being a potential smokescreen, Dulac responded, “Very perceptive.”

Then when asked whether the Steelers like Sanders or fellow quarterback prospect Jaxson Dart more, Dulac answered, “I don’t think it’s going to matter.”

The Steelers hold the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The first round of the draft will begin at 8 pm ET in Green Bay, Wis., on Thursday.

Will the Steelers Take Shedeur Sanders, Another QB in Round 1?

The Steelers have undergone significant roster turnover this offseason after ending the 2024 campaign on a five-game losing streak. The organization will have an opportunity to infuse the roster with new, young talent this weekend.

But heading into Thursday, most of the attention around the Steelers is what the team could do at quarterback.

Miami’s Cam Ward is expected to land with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall. Sanders could be the second quarterback off the board. However, pundits have projected him to go anywhere from No. 3 to 21 overall.

If Dulac is correct, though, Sanders could also fall beyond No. 21.

“It doesn’t seem as though a lot of teams are sold on him being a No. 1QB anywhere,” wrote Dulac in Wednesday’s chat.

The long-time Steelers insider also appeared to imply general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin won’t be targeting any quarterback in the first round.

To another question about what positions the Steelers could address in the first round besides defensive line and quarterback, Dulac wrote, “You mean other than DL?” as if to eliminate quarterback from the conversation.

Dulac also argued the mistake of drafting quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round three years ago is still an open wound in the Pittsburgh organization.

“The last thing they will do is ‘reach’ for a QB. The Kenny Pickett mess — the best QB of an average draft class — is still fresh on their mind,” wrote Dulac.

Steelers Want to Trade Back in First Round?

As the saying goes, NFL Draft season is also lying season.

If the Steelers aren’t interested in Shedeur Sanders, it doesn’t benefit the organization to make that public knowledge. That’s especially the case if Khan has interest in trading back in the first round.

“I think staying put or moving back is probably a better, bigger option for us,” Khan told reporters Tuesday.

A move back the draft board will allow the Steelers to recoup some draft capital. The team traded its 2025 second-round choice to the Seattle Seahawks for receiver D.K. Metcalf in March.

One trade scenario for the Steelers is a move down the board with a team jumping up to draft Sanders. Other NFL teams are more likely to offer the Steelers a better trade package if they think the Steelers are also interested in the Colorado quarterback.