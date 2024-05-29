Steelers Sign Former Chief to Bolster Tight End Depth

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed tight end Izaiah Gathings, the team announced on Wednesday, May 29.

Financial terms of the one-year contract were not disclosed.

KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson initially reported the signing via X, adding Gathings had a successful tryout with the Steelers.

The 6’4, 222 lb tight end is entering his second season in the NFL and joins the Steelers following stops in New York with the Jets and in Kansas City.

He joins a Steelers tight end room with significant depth, including Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward, Darnell Washington, MyCole Pruitt and Rodney Williams.

Gathings Still Seeking First Regular Season Action

Gathings joins his third NFL team in 2 seasons, but has yet to see the field during the regular season.

The Statesville, NC native signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent following the team’s rookie minicamp in 2023. The Jets released him during training camp the same year.

In June 2023, Gathings signed with the Chiefs and spent the season on the practice squad. He received a reserve/future contract after the 2023 season. The Chiefs waived him on May 4.

In college, Gathings played 2 seasons at Middle Tennessee State University where he started 15 games and appeared in 24.

During his final season in 2022, he finished second on the team with 60 catches for 559 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Prior to transferring to Middle Tennessee State, Gathings spent 3 seasons at Gardner-Webb University. In his junior season, he led the team with 26 catches for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tight Ends Eager for Involvement in Steelers’ New Offense

Gathings joins the Steelers amid an offensive overhaul.

The team replaced fired former offensive coordinator Matt Canada with Arthur Smith. Steelers general manager Omar Khan also orchestrated a complete overhaul of the team’s quarterbacks, adding both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

As Steelers OTAs continue in Pittsburgh, Heyward appears to be pleased with the tight ends’ involvement in Smith’s offense.

“I feel like everybody’s role has changed with the offense,” he said, via the team’s YouTube channel. “A lot of tight ends, a lot of usage of the receivers, fullbacks and quarterback mobility. It’s a change for everybody, but it’s a good change.”

Freiermuth, entering his fourth year in the NFL, feels the expectations are greater for the tight ends under Smith.

“It’s been awesome just being here, phase 1, phase 2, getting to understand and installing the offense,” he said on May 21, via the team’s YouTube channel. “It’s been great to kind of understand what he’s looking for (from) us. It’s a lot, but I think me, Darnell (Washington), (MyCole Pruitt), Connor (Heyward), (Rodney Williams), we’re all looking forward to having that much on our plate. We’re ready to execute and we’re excited for it.”

Freiermuth added he can sense a change in mentality during the early days of the new offense.

“Since day 1, we understood what the goal was and what we want to be. I think we’re all embracing that. Obviously, with our new draft picks on the offensive line, we’re gonna bring some physicality aspect. We all have to grow into that and adapt to that. I think we all have the right mentality to do that, so I’m excited for it.”