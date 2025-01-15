Steelers Sign Ex-Dual Threat College QB After Mike Tomlin Hypes QB Mobility

Mike Tomlin has talked about how much he likes quarterback mobility previously. But during his post-season press conference on January 14, the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach once again stressed the importance of QB mobility in the modern NFL. As if right on cue, the Steelers then signed quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Thompson was one of 17 players the Steelers announced signing to reserve/future contracts hours after Tomlin’s press conference.

“The x-factor that quarterback mobility is in our game and is trending and has been trending,” Tomlin said to reporters on January 14. “That is not a new discussion.”

Ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, The NFL Draft Bible on SI was complimentary of Thompson’s dual-threat ability.

“He is a solid athlete and can make plays out of the pocket with his legs,” wrote the NFL Draft Bible in 2022. “Arm talent and strength is solid and can make some tight window throws down the field and when on the run.”

At Kansas State, Thompson averaged 9.2 yards per pass with 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions during his final two seasons. Over his five-year college career, he also rushed for 1,087 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He scored 11 rushing touchdowns during the 2019 season.

The Miami Dolphins chose Thompson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. In the same draft class, the Steelers selected quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun in the first and seventh rounds, respectively.

Oladokun went No. 241 overall while Thompson came off the board at No. 247.

Steelers Add QB Skylar Thompson

While Oladokun finally made his NFL debut in Week 18 of the 2024 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Thompson appeared in seven games as a rookie. That was due to injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater.

Thompson then started an AFC wild card matchup versus the Buffalo Bills. He completed 18 of 45 passes for 220 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

In 2024, Thompson appeared in three contests for the Dolphins before the team waived him.

It’s interesting that the Steelers signed a quarterback with college mobility immediately after Tomlin hyped that trait. However, Thompson hasn’t shown much mobility in the NFL.

In 10 NFL games, Thompson has rushed for 25 yards and zero touchdowns.

Thompson, though, is now the only quarterback on the Steelers roster. Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen are all unrestricted free agents this offseason.