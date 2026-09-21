Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Statement on Mike McCarthy’s Play Calling

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes his team has a problem with play calling — but is blaming himself instead of head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Steelers struggled to move the ball in Sunday’s 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots, especially Rodgers. The veteran quarterback committed two turnovers and failed to lead his team to a touchdown, sending them to 1-1.

After the game, Rodgers shared some criticism for the team’s offensive schemes.

Aaron Rodgers Takes Blame for Not Addressing Offensive Woes

Speaking to reporters after the loss, Rodgers said he didn’t have any issue with the actual plays being called but suggested that the team had too big of a game plan. Rodgers added that it was his fault for not conveying his thoughts to McCarthy.