Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Faces Immediate Retirement Prediction After Signing

Aaron Rodgers is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the coming season — and after that is anyone’s guess.
Rodgers ended his weeks of speculation by signing a one-year contract with the Steelers, signing on for $13 million and the hopes of reaching the Super Bowl one more time. Though Rodgers had been coy about his plans for this season and not gone into details on what he plans for beyond 2025, one insider believes this will be the future Hall of Famer’s last ride in the NFL.
Last Dance for Aaron Rodgers
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox ran down the list of players likely to hang up the cleats following the 2025 season, including Rodgers.
Knox pointed out that the Steelers have not won a postseason game since the 2016 season, but hope that the addition of Rodgers will make the veteran-heavy roster a Super Bowl contender.
“Is the addition of Rodgers enough to make the Steelers a Super Bowl contender? That’s the question veterans like Heyward, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith—not to mention head coach Mike Tomlin—will be asking,” Knox wrote.
The Steelers added some big pieces around Rodgers, including wide receiver DK Metcalf. If the Steelers can get over the hump and into the Super Bowl, it could increase the likelihood that Rodgers chooses to go out on top.
“Should Pittsburgh manage to reach Super Bowl LX, it’s hard to imagine him finding reasons to return for his age-42 season, with the Steelers or elsewhere,” Knox wrote.”With 10 Pro Bowls, four MVPs and one Super Bowl on his resume, Rodgers already has little to prove. Showing he can still play well at the end of his career will likely be enough.”
Aaron Rodgers Not the First Choice for Pittsburgh
Though Pittsburgh’s offseason ended up focusing largely on when — and if — Rodgers would sign, one NFL insider shared that he was not the first choice for the Steelers.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers initially intended to make a run at another veteran quarterback, then tried to keep one of last year’s starters. After both of those options fell through, Rodgers was the best remaining option.
“Also remember that this was the third option for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Schefter said. “They were in on Matthew Stafford and couldn’t get done a trade. They tried to re-sign Justin Fields. He opted to go to the New York Jets where he will meet Aaton Rodgers on opening day. After they couldn’t get a trade done for Stafford or get Fields re-signed, they pivoted to Aaron Rodgers. So, Aaron Rodgers right now was their third choice. Their best choice right now. But their third choice and he becomes now the third-best quarterback in the AFC North behind Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.”
The Steelers had Field start the season, but he hit the bench once Russell Wilson had recovered from a preseason injury. Though Wilson led the team to a playoff berth, he faltered down the stretch and the Steelers ultimately decided to let him leave in free agency.
