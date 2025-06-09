Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Faces Immediate Retirement Prediction After Signing

Aaron Rodgers is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the coming season — and after that is anyone’s guess.

Rodgers ended his weeks of speculation by signing a one-year contract with the Steelers, signing on for $13 million and the hopes of reaching the Super Bowl one more time. Though Rodgers had been coy about his plans for this season and not gone into details on what he plans for beyond 2025, one insider believes this will be the future Hall of Famer’s last ride in the NFL.

Last Dance for Aaron Rodgers

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox ran down the list of players likely to hang up the cleats following the 2025 season, including Rodgers.

Knox pointed out that the Steelers have not won a postseason game since the 2016 season, but hope that the addition of Rodgers will make the veteran-heavy roster a Super Bowl contender.