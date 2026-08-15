Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Plans $15 Million Move Before Final NFL Season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is ready to cut one of the last remaining ties to his failed tenure with the New York Jets.

Rodgers had an injury-shortened tenure in New York, one that started with high expectations but ended in disappointment. He then moved to the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading them to an AFC North title last season and preparing for what will be his final year in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers Selling Home

With the Steelers less than a month away from the start of their season, Rodgers is preparing to wrap up his connections to the New York area.

As the New York Post reported, Rodgers is looking to sell the New Jersey mansion he purchased after signing with the Jets.

“Rodgers, who is playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the final season of his 22-year career in the NFL, hopes to sell his Montclair-area home for a cool $15 million, 57.9% more than the price he paid for it just three years ago,” the report noted.

Rodgers is looking to turn a tidy profit on the property, the report added.

“The 42-year-old MVP, who left the New York Jets after a disappointing two-year stint in 2025, dropped $9.5 million for the sleek eight-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom at 349 Crestmont Rd. in summer 2023,” the report noted. “The home was a new-construction build at the time.”

The report added that the home is filled with special features, including a gourmet kitchen and ensuite bathrooms in every bedroom.

“The primary suite includes a custom dressing room and closet with an open-concept spa bath featuring an oversized glass shower and soaking tub,” the report noted. “Fun amenities include a wine cellar and cigar lounge, meditation room, media room, wet bar and fitness center, all on the lower level.”

Aaron Rodgers Preparing for Final Season

Rodgers already announced that this would be his last season in the NFL, and it started with a preseason revenge game of sorts — one that Rodgers sat out. The Steelers took on the Green Bay Packers in Pittsburgh, with Rodgers staying on the bench.

Rodgers said before the game that he wished the game had been in Green Bay so he could play one final game at Lambeau Field.

“When I heard it was possible to play both my former teams, I was really hoping this one was going to be in Green Bay, not just to get back at Lambeau one more time, but to head out to Chives [restaurant] for a dinner and maybe head out to Green Bay Country Club for a quick nine or something. I was really hoping it was going to be in Green Bay for a lot of reasons,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.

“It would have been strange, being in that [visitors] locker room and stuff, but I would have found my way over, like many former players have over the years … and see some of the guys and see some of the trainers and equipment staff and all the people I really care about that still work there. Yeah, I was definitely bummed out that we weren’t in Lambeau for this one.”