Steelers Announce Significant Dk Metcalf Contract Update Heading Into Regular Season: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced exciting news on Thursday morning ahead of their preseason game vs the Buffalo Bills later that night.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Steelers have restructured wide receiver DK Metcalf’s contract. Pittsburgh will convert his base salary into a signing bonus, creating about $18 million in salary cap space this season.

Metcalf Found His Home With the Steelers Last Offseason

The Steelers traded for Metcalf last offseason, sending a 2025 second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks while flipping sixth-round picks. He then signed a four-year, $132 million extension with the Steelers last March.

Metcalf appeared in 15 games last season, recording 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns. However, he missed the last two games of the regular season due to an altercation with a fan during a Week 16 win against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Lions fan shouted something toward Metcalf while he was standing on the sideline, which caused Metcalf to react by walking over and swinging at the fan.

The Steelers were still able to make the playoffs, even though they had to win one of the last two games of the regular season without Metcalf on the field. But Metcalf almost cost the Steelers a playoff chance last season.

Metcalf has to do a better job controlling his emotions this season because Pittsburgh has a tough schedule and will need him on the field every week.

Pittsburgh Added Michael Pittman Jr. This Offseason

The Steelers made some moves this offseason to support Metcalf. Pittsburgh recognized the need for a solid No. 2 receiver to complement Metcalf, so it decided to trade a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Metcalf liked the Steelers’ decision to bring in Pittman and thinks the offense will do well with the addition of the star receiver.

“First off, he’s a great dude. Spent a good bit of time with him this offseason,” Metcalf said in late July, via Steelers Now’s Aaron Becker. “And then having somebody with that much experience, that type of body, pause, that type of experience in the league who’s been successful in another franchise come over here, I think it’s going to do wonders for our offense.

“He’s a great player, number one. So, I mean, I leave the rest up to the coaches and how they scheme up everything else. But, you know, having somebody with that type of catch radius, he catches everything. He can run every route in the route tree, so we’re past that. He’s a diamond in the rough, as you will. So, having somebody opposite of me who can do that, and plus, in the slot. I think our offense is going to do pretty well.”

Pittman has been in the NFL for six years and is coming off a season in which he recorded 80 receptions for 784 yards and seven touchdowns. Hopefully, he can carry over that performance this season for the Steelers and provide Aaron Rodgers with another target to throw to.