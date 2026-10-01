Steelers Announce Running Back Decision Before Browns Game

“Nichols was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, spending most of the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He has since spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad,” the team noted. “Nichols played college football at Central Michigan where he rushed for 1,710 yards in 2021, leading the nation. He was the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.”

Nichols also earned a call-up for last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, taking one carry for no gain.

“I really just stay even-keeled, man,” Nichols said, via Steelers Now. “Not getting too high, not getting too low. Just being grateful for whatever position I am in at that moment. Everything has pros and cons, so just staying humble, and really just making the most of my opportunity, but I’m not really too caught up on fame and things of that sort. But, definitely, when I get my opportunity, I’m gonna make sure they know exactly who I am.”

Steelers Ruled Out Rico Dowdle

The Steelers will be shorthanded for the second week after ruling out veteran running back Rico Dowdle.

That likely means another big workload for lead running back Jaylen Warren, who had 127 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards in last week’s win over the Bengals.

The Steelers did get some relieving injury news, with veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey playing through a major wrist injury. As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted, Ramsey was able to make it on short rest to join the lineup.

“Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (questionable, wrist) is expected to play tonight vs Cleveland, per sources,” wrote Fowler. “Broken wrist on three days rest and Ramsey still plans to play.”