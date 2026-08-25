Steelers-Bears Trade Idea Sends Joey Porter Jr. to Windy City for Eye-Opening Return

In recent days, speculation has grown that the Pittsburgh Steelers might consider trading cornerback Joey Porter Jr. He is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is currently holding in, meaning he is with the team but not participating.

The Steelers may consider trading Porter rather than extending his contract. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed a trade idea in which Pittsburgh would send Porter to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“The Chicago Bears go into the 2026 NFL season with hopes of building on a promising 11-6 campaign,” Kay wrote on Tuesday. “Trading for Joey Porter Jr. would greatly assist in that endeavor, adding a top-flight corner to a roster that nearly reached the NFC Championship Game last year.

“After ranking bottom-five in total defense and allowing a whopping 32 touchdowns through the air last year, Chicago brought in several veterans—including projected starter Coby Bryant—to reinforce the safety position. While that should help shore up one of the weak points in the secondary, the club could still heavily benefit from adding a Pro Bowl-caliber corner.”

Pittsburgh Didn’t Draft Porter in the First Round

The Steelers drafted Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, this pick was not a first-round selection. The NFL forfeited the Miami Dolphins‘ 2023 first-round pick due to tampering violations, which means there were only 31 picks in the first round that year. This is a significant deal.

If the Steelers had taken Porter in the first round, they would have been able to pick up a fifth-year option for him last offseason, which would have kept him through the 2027 season. The option would have given the Steelers more time to consider extending his contract.

But now Pittsburgh has to decide quickly whether it wants to keep Porter for another handful of seasons or trade him away while he still has high value.

Steelers New Head Coach Mike McCarthy Wants to Coach Porter

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is heading into his first season with the team and would love to coach Porter this season.

“I learned this in my early years as a head coach: You have to separate the business and football,” McCarthy said on Monday, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “Sometimes it’s easier than others. This is a challenge for both Joey and us because we’re first-year staff. We’ve seen them play, compete against Joey.

“I would love the opportunity to coach Joey Porter. I know our defensive guys would love the opportunity. So we’re at an impasse right here, and you’ve got to respect that. Every one of us has a contract. The organization, they have beliefs and so forth. But yeah, that’s just kind of where we are.”

The Steelers will need Porter to compete in the tough AFC North. Pittsburgh is going to have to face the Cincinnati Bengals twice, and they might have the best receiving duo in the NFL with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Steelers will need Porter on the field against these two players to feel confident about securing a win.